Verstappen’s mockery of Hamilton for his problems in Formula 1 that annoyed the Mercedes driver

This Friday the Formula 1 training sessions were carried out prior to the Canadian GP to be held this Sunday. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), current champion and current leader of the category, made a show of strength by leading the first two free practice sessions, staying ahead of his great rival Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), to 81 thousandths. For its part, Lewis Hamilton finished 13th.

After the end of the practices the Briton from Mercedes was annoying and even said “this car is very bad”, before the microphones of the press, denoting your annoyance with the vehicle. One of the reasons has been the rebound effect that his car suffers from and affects his back and hips, as he has already said on several occasions.

In the press conference given by some of the pilots of The maximumVerstappen took advantage of this to taunt his adversary. Is that Hamilton posted videos on his social networks in which he is seen enjoying old games from the Sega Genesis console and was consulted about it: “I really like old games,” he explained with a laugh. “When I landed I went to get Mario Kart, but I didn’t have a Nintendo 64 so I bought a Sega Mega Drive. Sega Genesis, sorry. And I had the Senna video game (Ayrton Senna’s Super Monaco GP II) so it was perfect. I’ve spent the last few nights driving in Senna’s game, but I’m not that fast in it”.

Immediately, Verstappen took the microphone: “Do you have a problem with the rebound there?”, he asked and generated laughter from all those present. “No, there is no rebound there,” replied the British somewhat annoyed but with a smile.

*Highlights from practice leading up to the Canadian GP

The press conference was charged with tension after the decision of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) that announced measures to try to reduce the “porposing” or “rebound effect that cars suffer this season but that, due to the design of its single-seaters, has harmed Mercedes more than any team. That’s whyHamilton was happy with the intervention of the body and assured that this will benefit the health of the runners, but Verstappen declared the opposite.

“For me, regardless of whether it’s going to help us or hurt us, the rule changes in the middle of the year I don’t think are right.”, said the Dutchman from Red Bull. “I understand the safety part, but I think if you talk to all the engineers in the paddock if you raise your car you will have fewer problems anyway. You are going to try to find the limit of what your body can handle for performance, but I don’t think it’s right for now for them to step in and start enforcing these rules. It’s very simple, just raise the ride height and you won’t have these problems”, he concluded. The positions on the subject of both pilots are as clear as they are opposite.

It should be remembered that the conflict is due to the return of ground effect to Formula 1 after 40 years. This technical modification generated a rebound effect in the cars when they circulate on the long straights and therefore hits the backs of the runners.s, who at the last drivers’ meeting held in Azerbaijan raised their concerns with the International Automobile Federation (FIA), which announced measures to reverse this problem.

The ground effect is a system that allows the car to be glued to the ground because the aerodynamic load (attachments), instead of being in the upper part of the car, are below the chassis. On long straights, the air enters and leaves quickly and this generates the so-called “porpoising” or rebound effect that, by hitting the air downwards, generates impacts in the cockpit (the place where the runners go) and that affect your back. The more jumps there are, the stronger the hits will be.

Hamilton and Verstappen did not agree on the FIA ​​intervention (Reuters)

One of the teams that was most affected by this situation is Mercedes, due to its aerodynamic design in its pontoons that, being undulating, generate turbulence in the air intake that affects the rear train. Something striking since it is the team that has just achieved its eighth Constructors’ World Championship and that has the human and financial resources to prevent this issue from being lost in the simulator tests and in the wind tunnel.

In the practices this Friday, the Spanish Carlos Sainz was third fastest in the second Ferrari, ahead of the resurgent four-time champion Sebastian VettelAston Martin, and the two-time champion Fernando Alonsofrom Alpine. Czech Perez He was fourth in the first tests but dropped to eleventh position in the afternoon tests on this 4.361-kilometre circuit, located on an island in the St. Lawrence River.

For Lewis Hamilton the setbacks he is experiencing this season with Mercedes continued with a 13th place finish in the second session. The British, seven-time Formula 1 champion, complained that the car was “undrivable”, despite the fact that his team had tested a new solution against “porpoising” problems, which cause a rebound effect in single-seaters. when they reach high speeds on the straights.

Saturday will see the third free practice session and qualifying for Sunday’s race in Montreal.

