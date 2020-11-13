Verve Hires Davina Hefflin, Julian Cohen (EXCLUSIVE)

Verve has employed TV lit agent Davina Hefflin and expertise agent Julian Cohen, Selection has realized solely. Hefflin joins the company from Gersh, whereas Cohen joins from Administration 360.

Hefflin began out as an assistant at Gersh earlier than shifting up the ranks of the TV lit division. She has targeted on figuring out and empowering a various vary of voices, together with these of the LGBTQ+ neighborhood. She has her masters in screenwriting from Chapman College.

Cohen labored beneath Suzan Bymel at Administration 360 earlier than shifting up within the expertise division. He beforehand positioned Adan Canto within the Halle Berry movie “Bruised” and Australian newcomer Sam Corlett in “Chilling Adentures of Sabrina.” He’s the primary addition to Verve’s expertise group because it was established beneath former WME agent Sean Grumman in June.

“As Verve continues to strategically increase, we’re thrilled to announce the additions of Davina Hefflin and Julian Cohen, each of whom communicate to and embrace the Verve tradition and be part of an unimaginable group of key hires this 12 months, together with Sean Grumman, Chris Until, Chris Lupo and Viviane Telio,” the Verve companions mentioned in an announcement. “Davina brings her ardour in illustration to the lit group and can undoubtedly influence and heighten the voices of numerous writers within the enterprise. Whereas Julian has constructed a basis as a expertise supervisor, we’re sure his skillset will increase the bar as a expertise agent in Verve’s burgeoning expertise group.”

Cohen and Hefflin are the newest hires Verve has made this 12 months. Moreover Grumman, Lupo joined the company from Chernin Leisure to go up the books-to-screen group. Until got here from CAA to convey Verve into the New York theater house, whereas Telio got here from ICM’s movement image lit division. Verve additionally grew to become the primary sizable Hollywood company to come back to a take care of the WGA again in Might, which allowed them to start representing writers as soon as once more. Final 12 months, it introduced a 25-40% increase for all its assistants in response to the #PayUpHollywood motion.