Very best abilities and gear for Xinyan in Genshin Affect

Xinyan is a 4-star Genshin Affect personality and wielder of the component Pyro. It makes use of a greatsword as a weapon and is focused to deal bodily harm to enemies. He isn’t essentially the most optimized personality these days and there are extra tough attackers, however with the construct right kind you’ll be able to profit from it. Moreover, it may now be examined for your pc due to the “Warrior’s Area” match.

Within the following information, we depart you with all of the important details about Xinyan, in addition to the highest guns and artifacts so that you can empower the nature.

Elementary data of Xinyan

rarity

component

weapon

well being degree 90

assault degree 90

protection degree 90

4 stars

Pyro

Mandoble

11.201

249

799

Xinyan Skills at Genshin Affect

fiery dance

Commonplace Assault: plays as much as 4 fast cuts.

Charged Assault: Proceed to eat Stamina to accomplish spinning sword moves in opposition to within reach enemies. On the finish of the Price Assault, he’s going to carry out a extra tough sword strike.

Descending assault: launches from the air to hit the bottom, harmful enemies alongside the best way and working AoE Harm upon affect.

 Talentos de Xinyan

wildness

Xinyan brandishes his device, dealing Pyro Harm to within reach enemies and forming a protect made with the keenness of his target market.

The protect’s harm absorption is proportional to Xinyan’s DEF and the selection of enemies hit:

  • From 0 to at least one enemies: Grants a Defend Lv. 1: Improvisation.
  • 2 enemies: Grants a Defend Lv. 2: Front.
  • 3 or extra enemies: Grants a Defend Lv. 3: Birthday celebration that intermittently offers Pyro Harm to within reach enemies.

The protect has the next homes:

  • When activated, practice the Pyro component on Xinyan.
  • Has a 250% efficient absorption of Pyro Harm.
 Build de Xinyan Genshin Impact

melody of rise up

Enjoying his song at complete velocity, Xinyan knocks an enemy into the air, dealing Bodily Harm to within reach enemies, encouraging his target market.

The fervor of our surroundings will purpose explosions that deal Pyro Harm to within reach enemies.

Xinyan equipo

The display should cross on

Reduces the selection of enemies that should be hit with Rampage to create a protect:

  • Defend Lv. 2: Access: 1 enemy.
  • Defend Lv. 3: Birthday celebration: 2 or extra enemies.

Talentos de Genshin Impact

¡rock and roll!

Will increase the Bodily Harm of characters underneath the safety of Rampage’s protect by means of 15%.

rock recipe

When a “Highest” is completed on a dish with protection results, there’s a 12% likelihood of having double the quantity of the product.

Xinyan how to get it
Talentos de Xinyan

Constellations of Xinyan

Deadly acceleration

For five seconds after creating a CRIT hit, building up Pace ​​by means of 12%. ATK of Commonplace and Charged Assaults. It might probably simplest happen as soon as each and every 5 seconds.

 Constellations of Xinyan

Impromptu get started

Melody of Revolution’s Bodily Harm CRIT Prob is greater by means of 100% and casting the power will create a Defend Lv. 3: Birthday celebration.

 Constellations of Xinyan

Double strings

Rampage talent degree +3 greater. It may be greater as much as Lv. fifteen.

 Constellations of Xinyan

Contagious rhythm

Rampage Harm reduces enemies’ Bodily RES by means of 15% for 12 sec.

 Xinyan character upgrade

Some other track!

Building up the talent degree of Music of Rise up +3. It may be greater as much as Lv. fifteen.

 Constellations in Xinyan

Rockin ‘in hell

Xinyan’s Charged Assault Stamina Price decreased by means of 30%. Moreover, when appearing a Charged Assault, he features 50% DEF as an ATK Bow.

 Constellations of Xinyan
Constellations of Xinyan in Genshin Impact

Guns for Xinyan in Genshin Affect

weapon

rarity

acquiring

impact degree 5

assault degree 90

look

wolf tombstone

5 stars

Gachapón

Will increase ATK by means of 40%. When attacking enemies with lower than 30% in their Lifestyles, will increase the ATK of all group individuals by means of 40% for 12 seconds. This impact can simplest happen as soon as each and every 30 seconds.

608

 Weapons for Xinyan

ode to the pines

5 stars

Gachapón

Will increase ATK by means of 32%. When attacking an enemy with a Commonplace or Charged Assault, the nature features a whispering talisman that may be obtained as soon as each and every 0.3 seconds most. Gaining 4 Whispering Talismans will eat them, granting all within reach group individuals the impact of “Nice Millennial Live performance: Track of Revelation” for 12 sec, expanding Pace. Assault of Commonplace Assaults by means of 24% and ATK by means of 40%. After activating, Whispering Talismans can’t be received for 20 sec.

741

 Weapons for Xinyan

archaic prototype

4 stars

Forging

When launching a Commonplace or Charged Assault, there’s a 50% likelihood. to deal 480% further ATK harm in a small space. This impact can simplest happen as soon as each and every 15 seconds.

565

 Weapons for Xinyan

sea ​​serpent pith

4 stars

Combat Cross

When the nature is in struggle, building up the wear he offers by means of 10% and the Harm he is taking by means of 1.8% each and every 4s. This impact can also be stacked a most of five occasions, and won’t reset if the nature retreats from struggle, however as a substitute, each and every time he is taking harm, he’s going to lose some of the accrued fees.

510

 Mandobles para Xinyan Genshin Impact
Weapons for Xinyan

Artifacts for Xinyan in Genshin Affect

artifact

voucher 2 items

voucher 4 items

albino llamas

Bodily Harm + 25%

When attacking an enemy with an Elemental Ability, ATK is greater by means of 9% for 7 sec. This impact can stack as much as 2 occasions and turn on each and every 0.3 seconds. Upon attaining 2 stacks, the impact of 2 items of the set is greater by means of 100% occasions.

 Artifacts for Xinyan

bloodthirsty cavalry

Bodily Harm + 25%.

Defeating an enemy reasons you not to eat Stamina when launching a Charged Assault, and the wear of Charged Assault is greater by means of 50% for 10 sec.

 Artifacts for Xinyan
Artifacts for Xinyan

