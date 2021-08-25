Very Intriguing – Socially Keeda

A singular promotion methodology is mandatory for small to medium-sized motion pictures to reach all corners.

As an example, filmmakers try to provide you with putting promotional content material subject matter.

The creators of Sushanth starrer Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu have moreover introduced a actually intriguing trailer that sparks great interest throughout the problem.

The trailer published by way of Nagarjuna starts on an interesting remember with a excellent buddy asking Sushanth what befell to his mother, why his other excellent buddy is in prison, and why he’s running clear of the police.

Sushanth and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s romantic apply turns out fresh and enthralling.

The true trouble starts when he buys his favorite Royal Enfield motorbike and enters a colony blocked by way of a local mobster and his men, after an incident that’s now not confirmed.

By the way, Meenakshi happens to be the gangster’s sister and get out of the system faults is knowledgeable as a gripping movement mystery.

Susanth turns out super cool, with Meenakshi appearing in a bubbly woman serve as.

Impressed by way of precise events, the film is directed by way of debutant S Darshan underneath AI Studios and Shaastra Motion pictures.

Comic Abhinav Gomatam turns out to have carried out a hostile serve as for the main time, while Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore are the other exceptional forged.

Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu is all set for a theatrical release on August 27.

