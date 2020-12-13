General News

Verzuz Postpones Ashanti, Keyshia Cole Battle Due to COVID-19

December 13, 2020
Verzuz has formally postponed tonight’s battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole after Ashanti examined optimistic for COVID-19.

On Saturday evening, Ashanti shared on Instagram that she had examined optimistic for COVID-19 forward of the occasion.

“Hey y’all I can’t imagine I’m saying this however I examined optimistic for COVID-19,” the singer wrote. “I’m okay and never in any ache. I’m really down to do the Verzuz from my home… we’re making an attempt to determine all of it out!!!”

Below an hour later, Verzuz revealed their resolution to postpone the battle, writing: “Sadly, now we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ. Ashanti examined optimistic for COVID-19 beforehand, and we can’t put anybody in danger within the course of. First time this has struck us so shut to showtime. We apologize to our unimaginable viewers!
Get effectively quickly, Ashanti. Put on a masks, keep inside, and take COVID-19 significantly. It’s really affecting our group.”

The battle’s new date is Jan. 9.

Verzuz was created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The online collection places two hip-hop or R&B stars head-to-head as they play via their respective discographies throughout a three-hour session. A few of Verzuz’s most notable battles embody Teddy Riley and Babyface, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Brandy and Monica, Ludacris and Nelly and Younger Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s battle was set to be the second in Verzuz’s second season, following the Nov. 19 occasion that includes Younger Jeezy and Gucci Mane. The webcast’s first season consisted of two elements and 20 matchups in complete.

