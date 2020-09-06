Veteran Actor Kim Eui Sung Says He’s Become A Fan Of BTS

On the September 5 episode of tvN’s “Superb Saturday – Do Re Mi Market,” Kim Dae Myung and Kim Eui Sung appeared as friends.

The 2 veteran actors had been on the present to advertise their new movie, “Stone Skipping.” Kim Eui Sung mentioned, “I’m taking part in a pleasant character. I used to be glad to be taking part in somebody who doesn’t kill or is killed this time.”

Growth, who’s the MC for the present, mentioned, “Kim Eui Sung has a hidden, surprising facet. He mentioned himself that he’s a brand new ARMY [BTS’s official fandom name].”

Kim Eui Sung defined, “I’m not an official ARMY but it surely’s true. I’ve been watching a number of YouTube currently. I’ve gotten actually into BTS. There are occasions after I watch their movies for 5 hours in a single day.”

Woman’s Day’s Hyeri requested, “So if a BTS track got here on as a mission for this present?” and he responded by making a “deliver it on” gesture.

Kim Eui Sung has starred in movies comparable to “Practice to Busan,” “The King,” “Metal Rain,” and “Rampant,” and dramas comparable to “Six Flying Dragons,” “W,” “Mr. Sunshine,” “Recollections of the Alhambra,” “My Fellow Residents!“, and “Arthdal Chronicles.”

