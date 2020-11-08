General News

Veteran Actor Song Jae Ho Passes Away

November 8, 2020
1 Min Read

Veteran actor Song Jae Ho handed away on November 7 on the age of 83 (Korean reckoning).

The Korea Broadcasting Actors Union shared, “Song Jae Ho has handed away after battling an sickness for over a 12 months.”

Song Jae Ho debuted as a voice actor in 1959 and began his performing profession by means of movies in 1964. His most noteworthy movies embody “Reminiscences of Homicide,” “The President’s Final Bang,” and “Tidal Wave.” A few of the dramas he has appeared in are “Neighborhood Hero,” “I Miss You,” “The Chaser,” “Miss Ripley,” “Signal,” and “My Love, My Household.”

Could Song Jae Ho relaxation in peace.

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.