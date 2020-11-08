Veteran Actor Song Jae Ho Passes Away

Veteran actor Song Jae Ho handed away on November 7 on the age of 83 (Korean reckoning).

The Korea Broadcasting Actors Union shared, “Song Jae Ho has handed away after battling an sickness for over a 12 months.”

Song Jae Ho debuted as a voice actor in 1959 and began his performing profession by means of movies in 1964. His most noteworthy movies embody “Reminiscences of Homicide,” “The President’s Final Bang,” and “Tidal Wave.” A few of the dramas he has appeared in are “Neighborhood Hero,” “I Miss You,” “The Chaser,” “Miss Ripley,” “Signal,” and “My Love, My Household.”

Could Song Jae Ho relaxation in peace.

