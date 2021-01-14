Veteran HBO Marketing Exec Lucinda Martinez Exits Company

Lucinda Martinez, a veteran of HBO’s advertising division, has left the corporate. Martinez, who spent greater than twenty years on the firm, most just lately served as exec VP of brand name advertising for HBO and HBO Max.

Amongst her accomplishments, Martinez led advertising efforts directed towards African American, Latino, Asian and LGBTQ+ communities and labored to ascertain the HBO Latino model.

“This has been a yr of reflection for me. I arrived at HBO 20 years in the past excited to sort out a brand new job at a brand new firm,” Martinez stated in a press release. “It grew to become a lot greater than I may have ever wished. I’m grateful to all these, too many to call, that mentored and guided me alongside the best way. Most significantly, I’m proud to have constructed and led a various group of supremely gifted creatives and executives, proving you possibly can equally stand for the proper values and ship throughout all metrics of success. We achieved many firsts, and our work and development collectively has been my biggest skilled pleasure. Now, it’s the time to jot down the subsequent skilled chapter (with somewhat household time first).”

Casey Bloys, chief content material officer for HBO and HBO Max, added, ” “Lucinda and I’ve been mates and colleagues for a very long time. You solely have to spend 5 minutes together with her to see the fervour she possesses for the work. I’ll miss that power, however I recognize her need to strive one thing new. Her advertising experience is outstanding so will probably be thrilling to see her subsequent chapter unfold. I particularly wish to thank her for her partnership round HBO’s multicultural success and the gifted group she constructed that may carry these efforts ahead.”

The New York-based Martinez serves on the board of trustees of The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre and on the Advisory Board of The Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the information of Martinez’s departure.

See under a memo from Andy Forssell, exec VP and common supervisor, HBO Max and direct-to-consumer, asserting Martinez’s departure:

“As you might have heard by now, Lucinda Martinez has determined to depart after 20 superb years at HBO and WarnerMedia. I really feel actually fortunate to have been in a position to get to know Lucinda and to work intently together with her. Her power is infectious, and her creativity and contributions are unmatched, so her departure is a superb loss. However, I perceive her determination to take a break, catch her breath, and suppose laborious about what her subsequent steps will likely be.

Most just lately, Lucinda created the blueprint for multicultural advertising at HBO, not solely growing its consciousness but in addition its precedence contained in the group. She established HBO Latino because the premier Spanish language vacation spot and over these previous few months she guided the profitable launch of Surprise Lady 1984 on HBO Max in addition to the platform’s new model positioning. Fortunate for us, she additionally constructed an extremely gifted group round her. This after all solely scrapes the floor on all her accomplishments. I really feel it’s truthful to say that she was instrumental to the success of HBO and WarnerMedia as an entire. Please be part of me in wishing her effectively.”