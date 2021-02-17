Veteran Rock Journalist Lisa Robinson Launches Weekly SiriusXM Show

Veteran rock journalist Lisa Robinson is becoming a member of SiriusXM’s Quantity channel with a brand new weekly speak present, “Name Me With Lisa Robinson,” airing Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. EST, beginning tomorrow (Feb. 17).

Robinson, who authored the e book “There Goes Gravity: A Life in Rock and Roll” about her years as a music journalist, will provide listeners a glimpse into the music world, sharing insights culled from years of interviewing a slew of artists in a wide selection of genres. Amongst them: Led Zeppelin, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Adele, Tina Turner, David Bowie, Linda Ronstadt, Michael Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar. Robinson toured with the Stones in 1975, performing as their press liaison, and in addition notably interviewed Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

“Lisa is, and at all times will probably be, the power of nature in rock journalism,” mentioned Irving Azoff, chairman and CEO of The Azoff Firm and government producer of SiriusXM’s “Unmanageable,” additionally on the Quantity channel. “She is a type of uncommon people who has achieved it, lived it and continues to be round to speak about it. She will probably be a welcome addition to the SiriusXM juggernaut.”

Added Scott Greenstein, president and chief content material officer of SiriusXM: “Lisa Robinson is known in music journalism. Her fascinating tales and tales of what it’s wish to interview a few of the biggest artists of our time, will deliver listeners deep contained in the world of rock and roll.”

Robinson, a former music columnist on the New York Occasions Syndicate, the New York Submit, and an editor of quite a few rock magazines, may even take calls from listeners who’re desirous about her distinctive perspective and life experiences. She is presently a contributing editor to Vainness Honest. Her books embrace a novel, “Stroll on Glass,” and “No person Ever Requested Me In regards to the Ladies: Ladies, Music and Fame,” launched in November 2020.