Veteran TV Exec Steve Stark Departs MGM After Nearly a Decade

Longtime MGM Tv government Steve Stark, who championed the studio’s Emmy-winning drama “The Handmaid’s Story,” is leaving his government put up and transitioning to a producing take care of the studio.

Simply over a yr in the past, Stark was named president of the newly shaped MGM/UA Tv label and prolonged his take care of the studio. He had beforehand served as MGM’s head of scripted tv manufacturing and growth, overseeing all scripted content material from idea to manufacturing and main growth of latest tasks. Stark’s segue to a producing function at a time of large transition for the content material enterprise — and protracted sale rumors round MGM — is not any shock. It’s stated to have been beneath dialogue for a while.

“MGM has confirmed President of MGM/UA Tv Steve Stark might be exiting his function,” a studio spokesperson advised Selection. “They plan to announce extra particulars within the coming days.”

Stark joined the studio in 2011 and was the chief who shepherded “Handmaid’s,” the dystopian sequence based mostly on Margaret Atwood’s beloved novel that received Hulu its first Primetime Emmy in 2017. He was additionally liable for FX’s “Fargo,” Historical past’s “Vikings,” Epix’s “Get Shorty,” and MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” amongst different notable reveals. In his new place as a producer, he’ll proceed to be closely concerned with the studio as a producer on “Handmaid’s,” CBS’ “Clarice,” Netflix’s “Wednesday,” and different sequence.

Previous to MGM, Stark had an general take care of Common Tv by his personal shingle, Steve Stark Productions. He has overseen or produced greater than 2,400 episodes of tv and government produced sequence resembling USA Community’s “Pretty Authorized,” NBC’s “The Occasion,” and CBS’ “Medium,” the latter of which he developed whereas president of Grammnet Productions, Kelsey Grammer’s manufacturing firm.

The scripted veteran leaves at a time when MGM is essentially acknowledged as being a takeover goal. The once-storied studio has gone by a variety of administration shuffles lately, together with the 2018 ouster of CEO Gary Barber. MGM has been exploring a potential sale, with the Wall Avenue Journal reporting in December that the studio had recruited Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC to advise on the method of a formal sale of the corporate, valued at $5.5 billion together with debt.

The pandemic has performed it no favors, forcing the studio to delay main theatrical releases as field places of work throughout the globe shuttered indefinitely. Final April, MGM laid off round 50 individuals, or about 7% of its 750 staff, throughout the characteristic movie in addition to scripted and unscripted TV divisions. Its three way partnership with Annapurna Footage, United Artists Releasing, furloughed a third of its workforce.