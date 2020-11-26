Veterans of BJP, Shah, Yogi and Nadda will demolish Owaisi fort in Hyderabad Local Body Election

GHMC Local Body Election: In order to win the election of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and demolish the fort of Asaduddin Owaisi, the BJP has prepared and has been preparing for the Zee Gene. The municipal elections are due from December 1, in which case the ruling party has put its full force. This election is being held in the stronghold of AIMIM. In such a situation, many leaders of BJP are going to reach here to campaign in this election, so that the leaf of Asaduddin’s party can be cleared. Also Read – CM Yogi’s big announcement, said – no need of police or administrative permission for marriage marriage in UP

BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will themselves come here to campaign for the election campaign and will ensure that Owaisi's stronghold is destroyed. BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a road show in the municipal area under Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency on Friday. He is also going to address intellectuals in the same hotel Marriott.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will hold a rally on Sunday and will address the people in the municipal area under Rajendra Nagar and Chhavella parliamentary constituency. Home Minister Amit Shah is going to hold the biggest rally in Municipal elections. They will work to finalize this election campaign. On Sunday, the last day of campaigning, he will address a rally in Secunderabad. However, his program has not been fixed yet. In such a situation, they will address the public meeting or they are going to do 2 to 3 road shows, it is not clear.

On Thursday i.e. former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was in Hyderabad, here he issued the letter of declaration of the party and made many promises to the people of Hyderabad. In these promises, it was announced to give tabs to the children of poor families, in which the facility of wifi will be free. At the same time, the basic promises were made such as tax exemption on buying property of slum dwellers, exemption for women to travel, exemption in electricity and water.