VFX House Cinesite Makes Three Senior Appointments in London, Montreal – Variety

VFX home Cinesite has made three new senior appointments on the studio’s London headquarters and at its Montreal facility.

Melissa Taylor joins as normal supervisor for Cinesite’s London VFX studio. Taylor replaces Caroline Garrett, who has taken up the position of Netflix’s director of VFX, EMEA.

Taylor was beforehand international head of enterprise growth at Framestore, the place she was concerned with initiatives resembling “Spider-Man: Far From Residence,” “Marvel Girl 1984,” and “Girl & The Tramp.”

Siobhan Bentley has been appointed in the newly created position of head of manufacturing for VFX in London. She joins Cinesite from MPC the place she oversaw the manufacturing groups on movies resembling “The Lion King,” “Roma,” “The Jungle E book,” “The Martian” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

In the meantime, Tamara Boutcher has been promoted to international head of manufacturing for function animation, based mostly at Cinesite’s Montreal studio. A former director of manufacturing on the Walt Disney Firm, her work is featured in “The Addams Household 1 & 2,” “The Star,” “Dinosaur,” and “The Indignant Birds Film.”

Associated Tales

The hires come as Cinesite manufacturing continues on options and sequence amid the COVID-19 disaster.

Cinesite has lately delivered visible results for Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” the 25th Bond movie “No Time To Die” for MGM, the fantasy sequence “The Witcher “for Netflix and its first theme park attraction, “The Bourne Stuntacular” for Common Orlando. The London crew is presently engaged on “Destiny: The Winx Saga” for Netflix and “The Wheel of Time” for Amazon.

Its Canadian animation studios in Montreal and Vancouver are presently hiring for various options together with the untitled “Addams Household Sequel” for MGM, and “Blazing Samurai” for Aniventure & GFM Animation, an animated comedy based mostly on Mel Brookes’ basic “Blazing Saddles.”

Cinesite’s animation crews are presently placing the ending touches to “Riverdance,” an animated musical comedy impressed by the stage present and “MILA” a feminine directed CG animated quick about somewhat lady whose life takes an surprising flip throughout WWII.

Antony Hunt, CEO of Cinesite, mentioned: “Melissa, Siobhan and Tamara are confirmed gifted executives with deep information of the visible results and have animation industries.”