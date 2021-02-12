‘VH1 Couples Retreat’ to Feature ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Stars (EXCLUSIVE)

“VH1 Couples Retreat,” a brand new six-episode sequence celebrating Black love, will premiere March 29 at 8 p.m., Selection has realized completely.

The present will function three {couples} best-known to audiences from the community’s “Love & Hip Hop” franchise (Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris; Rasheeda and Kirk Frost; Ray J and Princess Love), in addition to activist Raymond Santana and mannequin Deelishis, and actor Michael Blackson along with his vital different Rada.

On the present, the {couples} will embark upon a week-long trip and participate in trustworthy and uncensored conversations about how the movie star issue can problem a relationship, the significance of communication and the ache of heartache. The present will even dive into social points together with psychological well being, racial injustice and jail reform, particularly as Mendeecees Harris and Santana bond over shared emotional scars from their imprisonment and want to shed jail survival expertise to be sturdy males and good husbands and fathers.

Becoming a member of the {couples} for a few of these discussions are life coach AJ Johnson, psychic medium Lakara Foster, relationship professional Dr. Russell Kawakami and tantra professional and sexologist Deva Ward.

“VH1 Couples Retreat” is government produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Phakiso Collins, James Knox and Jubba Seyyid, Lashan Browning and Donna Edge-Rachell for VH1.

Get to know the {couples} higher beneath:

Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris – The duo was reunited after a 12 months of activism and an early launch from jail, however now they’ve been getting used to one another once more amid a worldwide pandemic. As well as to adjusting to life again in one another’s bodily areas, in addition they have to transfer previous hidden conflicts from their 4 years aside.

Deelishis and Raymond Santana – As one of many wrongly accused adolescents that make up the Exonerated 5, Santana spent his teen years locked up and emerged with PTSD. He and Deelishis fell onerous and quick for one another and acquired married with out realizing what they might be up towards with that battle — or together with her personal challenges in attempting to be seen for extra than simply her appears to be like.

Michael Blackson and Rada – Though this couple has shared components of their relationship (the nice, the unhealthy and the messy) on social media, they’ve but to take their relationship this public. The community notes that not even their very own households knew about their non-public lives and that they feared backlash for being in an interracial relationship.

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost – The Frosts have been generally known as the “relationship targets” couple that others try to imitate, however no couple is actually excellent, and their points and unresolved pressure over previous betrayals will lastly come to mild.

Ray J and Princess Love – Within the early phases of divorce, Princess needs Ray J to cease disappearing for days at a time whereas he needs respect and acknowledgment for his onerous work.

Watch a trailer for “VH1 Couples Retreat” above.