VHP chief stated on Bihar minister’s commentary, 95% of India’s Muslims have Hindu ancestors

Minority Welfare Minister, Executive of Bihar (Bihar's Minority Welfare Minister) Zaman Khan Apply Favourite of his Hindu ancestors ( Hindu ancestorsAfter the commentary referring to ) the chief of Vishwa Hindu Parishad has given a large commentary. VHP chief Surendra Jain stated after the commentary of Minority Welfare Minister Zaman Khan in Bihar govt, "95% of India's Muslims are the ones whose ancestors are Hindus… He (Zaman Khan) authorized this truth, it is extremely important, since the nation's Muslim society will have the ability to hook up with the roots of the rustic most effective after they damage ties with invaders like Babur, Ghazni and imagine themselves to be sons of the earth.

Minority Welfare Minister in Bihar Executive Zaman Khan had stated on Friday, "We have been Rajputs, our elders had come from Baiswara. Our ancestors have been Jairam Singh and Bhagwan Singh. Bhagwan Singh transformed to Islam by way of accepting Islam, which is our circle of relatives. Bihar's Minority Welfare Minister Zaman Khan stated on Friday that his ancestors have been Hindu, later changed into Muslim. Even lately lots of his members of the family are Hindu Rajputs. The ancestors followed Islam, so we have now turn into a later Muslim lately.

95% of the Muslims of India are the ones whose ancestors are Hindus. Will imagine him because the son of the earth: Surendra Jain, VHP https://t.co/KoH8AgmXqA %.twitter.com/Isie8UGHV9 – ANI_HindiNews (HAHindinews) July 10, 2021

The minister of the Nitish Kumar govt of the state (Bihar’s Minister), alternatively, undoubtedly considers compelled conversion to be incorrect. Describing himself as a Hindu, the minister stated that his ancestors have been additionally Hindu Rajputs. After that one brother changed into a Muslim. Minister Jama Khan, he even stated that even lately he has to seek advice from the Hindu households of his circle of relatives.

Speaking to newshounds in Hajipur, Bihar, State Minority Welfare Minister Zaman Khan stated that if anyone voluntarily converts to faith, it’s high-quality, however it’ll no longer occur forcibly. He stated, “If anyone forcibly converts faith, the state govt won’t permit it to occur. If any individual does this, he isn’t going to flee, the regulation will give him the most harsh punishment.”

The minister additional stated, “Nobody may also be compelled to transform to faith. Despite the fact that anyone places a pistol on my head, I can no longer alternate my faith. No guy will alternate faith forcibly. Describing himself as a Hindu, the minister stated that his ancestors have been additionally Hindu Rajputs. After that one brother changed into a Muslim. He even stated that even lately he has to come back and seek advice from the Hindu households of his circle of relatives.