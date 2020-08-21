VHP made 5 thousand dalits a temple priest, great success in South India

new Delhi: The effort of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which is going towards eradicating caste discrimination in the country, has been a great success. The VHP has succeeded in making five thousand Dalits as priests in the country. Such an organization has claimed from IANS. Due to VHP’s efforts, most priests have also joined the panel of temples operated under government supervision. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad says that this campaign is going on in the direction of social harmony. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is also continuously working on the plan of ‘Hindu Mitra Parivar Yojana’ and ‘One temple, one well, one cremation-only then will be Bharat Mahan’. Also Read – Covid 19 Update: India broke all records in corona infection case, more than 1.2 million cases in August

This campaign was a big success in South India

Vinod Bansal, national spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, told IANS on Friday, this campaign has been a big success in South India. There are more Dalit priests in the states here. Only in Tamil Nadu, two and a half thousand Dalit priests have been prepared by the efforts of the VHP. There is also a significant number of Dalit priests in the temples of Andhra Pradesh. The VHP has prepared more than 5 thousand Dalit priests all over the country. This is a big success of the organization.

Dalits are taught the method of worship and worship by law, they also get certificates.

Two departments work in the VHP to conduct this campaign, which prepares Dalit priests. Archak Purohit Department and Social Harmony Department are running this entire campaign together. Dalits who are interested in religion and religion are taught the method of worshiping with full law and order. Then they also get a certificate.

Dalit priests get certificate of Tirupati Balaji temple

According to VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal, Dalit priests from South India have received certificates from Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. He has received this certificate after successfully obtaining initiation of conducting religious works.

Resolution to remove untouchability in Religion Parliament held in Udupi in 1969

Officials of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad say that the organization has been working towards removing untouchability from the country since five years after its establishment in the year 1964. In 1969, the Parliament of Religions in Udupi, Karnataka, resolved to remove untouchability. During that time, the saints gave the message of ‘No Hindu Patito Bhavet’ to the country. Which meant that all Hindus are brothers, no Dalits.

Gave a big message of social harmony

The VHP officials and saints went to the Dome Parliament to invite Dome Raja in 1994 as an effort to bring Dalits into the mainstream. He had also received Prasad at the house of Dom Raja. Dom Raja, who reached the Parliament of Religion on the invitation of the VHP, was welcomed by garlanding him with a middle seat. On November 1989, the foundation stone of the Ram temple was also given by VHP in the hands of Dalit Kameshwar Chaupal and gave a big message of social harmony at that time. Kameshwar Chaupal has also been given a place in the trust set up for the construction of Ram temple.