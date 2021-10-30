Via-Elections 2021: 50 to 75 % vote casting came about in 29 meeting and 3 Lok Sabha seats around the nation, counting of votes can be completed on November 2

Via-Elections 2021: Via-elections to a few Lok Sabha seats and 29 meeting seats in 13 states of the rustic noticed a voter turnout of fifty % to 75 % on Saturday, by which Indian Nationwide Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Chautala, Congress chief Virbhadra Singh’s overdue Spouse Pratibha Singh and different distinguished leaders are within the fray. Balloting was once necessitated after Chautala had hand over the Haryana Legislative Meeting whilst protesting in opposition to the Centre’s 3 new debatable agriculture rules.Additionally Learn – Greater than 400 faculty kids inflamed with corona virus in a month in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh

Officers mentioned that the vote casting came about in a relaxed means and all protection measures associated with Kovid-19 had been adopted. Election Fee officers mentioned that 75.51 % vote casting was once recorded within the by-elections to Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat, the place vote casting went on until 7 pm. The election was once necessitated after the dying of seven-time unbiased MP Mohan Delkar, from the place his spouse Kalaben Delkar is pitted in opposition to BJP’s Mahesh Gavit and Congress’s Mahesh Dhodi because the Shiv Sena candidate. Additionally Learn – Heard that BJP goes to chop its 150 MLA tickets… Now we have crossed 300 seats: Akhilesh Yadav

Himachal Pradesh Additionally Learn – Priyanka Gandhi, SP, BSP would be the face of UP Congress’s election marketing campaign: PL Punia

In Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Lok Sabha seat, a fairly low 49.83 % voter turnout was once recorded until 5 pm. Pratibha Singh is the Congress candidate from right here. Khushal Singh Thakur, who was once a warrior of Kargil struggle in opposition to him, is attempting his success for the primary time on a BJP price ticket. The Mandi seat fell vacant after the dying of BJP MP Ramswaroop Sharma in March. 104-year-old Shyam Sharan Negi, the primary voter of unbiased India, casts his vote on the Adarsh ​​polling sales space at Kalpa in Kinnaur district.

Balloting started at 8 am in Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai meeting seats and step by step won momentum. The election officer mentioned that until 5 pm, 49.83 in keeping with cent polling was once recorded in Mandi whilst 62.4 in keeping with cent, 61.33 in keeping with cent and 66.1 in keeping with cent polling was once recorded for Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai meeting seats respectively. The bypolls in Himachal Pradesh are necessary as meeting elections are due within the state early subsequent 12 months.

Himachal Pradesh (Lok Sabha)

Except for 3 meeting seats in Himachal Pradesh, 5 meeting seats in Assam, 4 in West Bengal, 3 every in Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya, two every in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram. And the vote casting for the by-elections in a single seat in Telangana was once over. Of those, there were BJP MLAs on about part a dozen seats, Congress on 9 and regional events at the leisure. Counting of votes will happen on November 2.

Haryana

Greater than 73 % voter turnout was once recorded until 5 pm within the by-elections in Ellenabad Meeting Constituency of Haryana. Congress’s Pawan Beniwal and BJP-JJP’s Gobind Kanda are the applicants in opposition to Abhay Chautala, son of INLD chief Omprakash Chautala. 4-time MLA Chautala is eyeing a hat-trick of victory as he’s contesting his 3rd bypoll.

Previous, he had gained the Rori meeting by-election in Sirsa district in 2000 and Ellenabad in 2010, when his father retained the Uchana seat in Jind district and vacated the seat. For Abhay Chautala, profitable the bypoll is the most important because the defeat can be a big setback for the INLD, which has been combating electoral setbacks lately.

Assam

In Madhya Pradesh, 63.88 % vote casting was once recorded in Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency beneath the by-election on Saturday, whilst 64.60 % votes had been forged in 3 meeting seats of the state. Consistent with the ideas given from the election place of business overdue within the night time, 53.30 % vote casting was once recorded in Jobat, 78.14 in Prithvipur and 69.01 % in Raigaon meeting seats. Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, BJP MP from Khandwa had gave up the ghost.

Assam

A complete of 69.60 in keeping with cent of the 7.96 lakh electorate registered for Saturday’s by-elections to 5 seats within the Assam Legislative Meeting exercised their franchise until the tip of polling at 5 pm. An authentic gave this data. He mentioned that non violent polling was once held in Gosaingaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thora seats on Saturday amid tight safety and strictly following the COVID-19 laws.

West Bengal

Round 71 in keeping with cent vote casting came about until 5 pm for the by-elections in 4 meeting seats of West Bengal. An Election Fee authentic mentioned that the polling started at 7 am and ended peacefully in all of the 4 seats barring a couple of sporadic incidents.

A scuffle was once reported between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) supporters out of doors a sales space in Khardah, the place BJP candidate Pleasure Saha stuck a “pretend voter” and passed him over to the police. Khardah MLA Kajal Sinha died because of Kovid-19.

In Dinhata constituency of Cooch Behar district, Trinamool Congress candidate Udayan Guha accused Union Minister of State for House Nisith Pramanik of coming into sales space quantity 232 with armed guards. The by-election was once held right here best after Pramanik’s resignation. Pramanik, now the Union Minister of State for House, most popular to retain his Lok Sabha club reasonably than take a seat within the opposition within the West Bengal Meeting.

A state in Japanese India

Round 49.60 in keeping with cent of the full registered 5,84,395 electorate exercised their franchise until the vote casting procedure ended at 4 pm within the two seats of the Bihar Meeting on Saturday. Consistent with the knowledge launched via the Election Fee, 49 % polling was once registered in Kusheshwar position whilst 50.05 % in Tarapur.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, about 65.17 % electorate forged their votes until 5.25 pm within the by-elections to Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) meeting seats on Saturday. The by-elections are being held because of the dying of BJP MLA Gautam Lal Meena in Dhariyavad constituency and Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, Congress MLA in Vallabhnagar constituency. Each those leaders died because of corona virus an infection.

Karnataka

Round 56.78 in keeping with cent polling was once recorded for the by-elections to Sindgi and Hangal meeting seats in Karnataka. Bye-elections had been necessitated in those seats after the dying of Janata Dal (Secular) MLA MC Managuli from Sindgi and CM Udasi of the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party from Hangal. BJP has fielded Ramesh Bhusanur from Sindgi and Shivraj Sajjanar from Hangal. Bhusanur had completed 2d within the 2018 elections.

Congress has fielded MC Managuli’s son Ashok Managuli from Sindgi whilst former councilor Srinivas Mane from Hangal. JD(S) has fielded 33-year-old publish graduate go Nazia Shakeel Ahmed Angadi from Sindgi, whilst 35-year-old BE, M.Tech Niyaz Shekhar from Hangal.

That is the primary election problem for him after taking up as Leader Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Successful the Hangal seat is extra necessary for him as it’s the neighboring constituency of his Shiggaon meeting constituency.

Telangana

Bypolls had been held for Huzurabad meeting seat in Telangana the place there’s a triangular contest between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the opposition BJP and the Congress. The bypoll was once necessitated within the wake of A Rajendra’s resignation in June after he was once dropped from the state cupboard on land grabbing fees. Rajendra, who pushed aside the allegations, had hand over the TRS and is contesting on a BJP price ticket.

Meghalaya

Balloting for the by-elections to a few meeting seats in Meghalaya was once non violent on Saturday with over 64 in keeping with cent electorate exercising their franchise. Former nationwide soccer participant Eugenesson Lyngdoh is contesting on a United Democratic Birthday party (UDP) price ticket from the state’s Mawphlang seat. Kennedy C. Khairyam, a former Congress MLA, is thought of as his primary rival.

Maharashtra

Via-elections had been additionally held for Deglur in Maharashtra and Tuiriyal meeting seats in Mizoram.

(enter language)