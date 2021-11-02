Via-Elections End result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result of 3 Lok Sabha-29 meeting by-elections these days, counting will get started in a while

Via-Elections End result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes will get started in a twinkling of an eye within the by-elections of 3 Lok Sabha and 29 meeting constituencies of the rustic and its effects will likely be to be had at the web site of the Fee. effects.eci.gov.in Will also be observed on Via-elections had been held in 13 states on 30 October. The 3 Lok Sabha seats the place by-elections were held come with Dadra Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. As of late’s outcome may be being related to the meeting elections to be held in 5 states of the rustic. That is why everybody’s eyes will likely be on the result of this mini meeting election these days.Additionally Learn – MP Via-Elections End result 2020: Supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia Tulsiram Silavat in opposition to report victory

Essentially the most attention-grabbing contest within the by-elections is being observed in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, other folks will likely be ready so much for the result of the by-elections in those two states, for the reason that election marketing campaign used to be performed fiercely in each those states. In Bihar the place RJD supremo Lalu himself campaigned for RJD. So on the similar time, the election marketing campaign in Madhya Pradesh had higher such a lot that CM Shivraj himself had addressed greater than 20 public conferences. The result of Bengal and Rajasthan can be awaited.

Counting LIVE Updates

The counting of votes for the by-elections will get started in a while.

Vote casting used to be held in 3 Lok Sabha seats

Vote casting used to be hung on 30 October for three Lok Sabha seats. The ones had been 3 seats – Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

All eyes are on the result of the by-elections held in 29 meeting seats these days

Via-elections for 5 meeting seats in Assam, 4 in West Bengal, 3 each and every in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each and every in Bihar and Karnataka and one seat each and every in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. has been performed. Allow us to inform you that within the elections hung on about part a dozen of those 29 seats, the BJP had previous gained, the Congress were given 9 seats, whilst the rest seats went to the regional events.