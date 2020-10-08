Viacom-CBS Cuts Merit Pay Increases for 2020 Due to Coronavirus

Viacom-CBS has enacted some further belt-tightening for 2020, as worker benefit pay will increase have been eradicated for the yr.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic’s continued hammering of the media sector, Viacom-CBS CEO Bob Bakish addressed workers in a world city corridor occasion on Wednesday morning to announce the cuts.

“In an effort to handle firm belongings conservatively throughout this economically difficult time, we now have come to the troublesome however mandatory resolution to forego benefit will increase for all staff this yr,” Bakish stated, in accordance to a number of people aware of the assembly.

Merit pay is unscheduled will increase in compensation primarily based on efficiency, and is separate from bonuses.

A Viacom-CBS spokesperson had no fast touch upon the matter.

Sources stated there’s additionally a sense extra workers reductions could shake out by the tip of the yr, which can come as a part of the latest recombination of CBS and Viacom, and never as a part of pandemic financial elements. The corporate has enacted a number of rounds of layoffs since February, its highest spherical affected roughly 100 staff throughout holdings.

“Even earlier than the coronavirus pandemic, we have been already in a interval of serious change to combine our newly mixed firm — work that’s serving to us climate this disaster, creatively adapt and strengthen the resiliency of our enterprise,” Bakish stated on the time.

On Wednesday, Bakish additionally stated that home staff wouldn’t be returning to their places of work “for the foreseeable future,” in accordance to one other particular person. Months in the past, the CEO introduced that each one workplace areas together with their New York headquarters would stay closed by way of the tip of 2020.