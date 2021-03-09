Viacom Strikes Format Deal With Korea’s Something Special

VIS, a part of ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide, has struck a partnership to develop codecs and exhibits with South Korea-based Something Special. The deal expands the company’s actions in Korea and the Asian TV markets.

Based on the finish of 2019 by Hwang Jin Woo, former president of CJ ENM, and Kim In-soo, former head of codecs at SBS, Something Special pitches itself as Korea’s first-ever TV company representing format producers.

The deal offers VIS unique first-look rights to globally symbolize and co-develop as much as ten of Something Special’s prime unscripted and factual leisure codecs. These doubtlessly span music competitors, meals and delicacies, recreation exhibits and actuality exhibits.

VIS will search companions in Asia from inside ViacomCBS’s networks and third-party platforms from the area and past to co-produce the chosen codecs.

Something Special is ready to attract on a few of South Korea’s prime unscripted format creatives, together with the writers of hits resembling “Korea’s Bought Expertise,” “1vs100 Korea,” “Society Recreation,” “The Code,” “I Can See Your Voice,” “The Voice Korea,” “Operating Man,” and “Crime Scene.”

“The partnership with Something Special is testomony to our dedication to strengthening our international footprint in Asia, which we started final yr with collaboration between VIS KIDS, Nickelodeon Worldwide and (China’s) iQIYI for the worldwide animated collection ‘Deer Squad’,” mentioned JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios and Networks Americas. “As a primary step in the direction of the creation of a manufacturing hub out there, Korea gives an excellent enterprise atmosphere, and a number of the greatest inventive expertise on the earth, which completely positions us to capitalize on the rising demand for premium worldwide content material.”

“This first look deal (accelerates) our international enlargement,” mentioned Hwang, who’s founder, president and government producer at Something Special.

Korean leisure is presently booming throughout movie, TV and music, and reaching more and more international recognition. However Korean TV codecs, which had been notable export successes originally of the century, have been in a trough. The final couple of years have seen indicators of Korean codecs turning that round. And in October final yr the U.Ok.’s ITV additionally signed a take care of Something Special.