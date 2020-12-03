ViacomCBS Announces TV Series on Fashion Designer Cristóbal Balenciaga

ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios is growing a TV collection depicting the lifetime of groundbreaking Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga with British director James Kent (“Testomony of Youth”) on board to direct and Spain’s Frida Torresblanco (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Assassination of Richard Nixon”) to function govt producer.

Balenciaga was born in 1895 in Getaria, a fishing village in northern Spain, and moved to Paris in 1937 the place he made his mark as an modern grasp of high fashion revered by colleagues and contemporaries equivalent to Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and Coco Chanel.

Throughout the Nineteen Fifties and Nineteen Sixties, Balenciaga reached the peak of his profession by unveiling beforehand unseen kinds, materials and shapes, such because the tunic, the “child doll” and shift attire. In contrast to many different designers, Balenciaga was very non-public and elusive, having given solely two newspaper interviews throughout his 50-year profession. On the day of his loss of life, in 1972, Girls’s Put on Every day ran the headline “The king is lifeless.”

The mission, which is penned by British writing duo Rebecca Pollock and Kas Graham (“The E book of Ruth,” “Betty Ford”) and marks the primary biographical Balenciaga TV skein, is slated to begin manufacturing in 2021. No casting particulars had been offered.

Torresblanco, who at the moment runs New York-based Braven Movies with companions Eric Laufer and Giovanna Randall, in an announcement famous that Balenciaga “liberated ladies who had been restricted of their corsets by making a timeless, provocative and avant-garde solution to dwell that continues to affect future generations.”

“His creations modified the face of style, and his story, till now, has solely been informed by means of his style designs,” stated director James Kent. “I’m thrilled to have the problem of pulling from this visible, aesthetic area, and Balenciaga’s intense life, to share this glamorous story with the world,” he added within the assertion.

ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios (VIS) which is led by JC Acosta, who’s VIS president and in addition heads ViacomCBS Networks Americas, has been ramping up operations in Southern Europe, the place the outfit lately introduced a TV collection on the lifetime of Italian Renaissance painter Artemisia Gentileschi, who has develop into a feminist icon. This mission can also be slated to enter manufacturing subsequent 12 months and, just like the Balenciaga mission, can also be produced by Torresblanco who is understood for her work with Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro and received a BAFTA for “Pan’s Labyrinth.”

Kent is represented by CAA and United Brokers. Pollock and Graham are represented by CAA, Kaplan/Perrone, Unbiased Expertise and JAB Administration.