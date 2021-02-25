ViacomCBS Bets on Big Tent Strategy for Paramount Plus

ViacomCBS goes massive within the streaming wars with a broadcast TV-inspired massive tent technique that can be anchored by legacy cable channel and programming manufacturers.

On paper, the blueprint unveiled in the present day throughout the firm’s investor presentation for the March 4 Paramount Plus debut doesn’t sound like a path for success in in the present day’s hyperactive media panorama. However little by little, ViacomCBS has already confirmed indicators of creating progress within the subsequent iteration of tv by its putting bets in acquainted locations.

ViacomCBS is hoping {that a} mix of a free advertising-supported streaming platform (Pluto TV), a subscription service stocked with way more reside linear TV than its rivals (Paramount Plus) and premium area of interest streaming choices (Showtime, BET Plus) will add as much as a brand new type of the cable bundle that powered legacy Viacom earnings for so lengthy.

Shari Redstone, chair of ViacomCBS, emphasised at first of the presentation that the daybreak of Paramount Plus within the U.S. marks a brand new chapter for the corporate.

“This isn’t your father’s ViacomCBS. It’s not my father’s, both,” she stated, referring to the late mogul Sumner Redstone, who acquired Viacom in 1987 and CBS in 2000. “This can be a ViacomCBS re-imagined for a brand new sort of market and a brand new sort of client.”

In fact, ViacomCBS’ strikes within the streaming area have been restricted by the intricacies of its legacy cable and broadcast companies. ViacomCBS doesn’t have the stability sheet or the sizzle with Wall Avenue to face up to a multi-billion-dollar dent in free money movement as Disney has taken.

The corporate has confronted criticism that it’s not massive or sturdy sufficient in its core manufacturers to buck the pattern and prosper for so long as the linear TV enterprise stays possible — even after Viacom and CBS had been reunited by a merger in December 2019.

In taking an even bigger swing at streaming, rebranding and enlarging CBS All Entry as Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS nonetheless faces the “not large enough” doubters in addition to clucking that the corporate will not be ready to go “all-in” by shifting much more assets to subscription streaming on the expense of sustaining the linear operations of CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET and others.

Actually, the Paramount Plus presentation underscored why Redstone was so decided to reunite the 2 halves of the household empire below the ViacomCBS umbrella in December 2019. The content material manufacturers within the prolonged household now vary from “Paw Patrol” and “Dora the Explorer” to “Jersey Shore” and “The Day by day Present With Trevor Noah” to CBS’ NFL soccer package deal to “60 Minutes” to “NCIS” to greater than 100 years of celluloid historical past within the Paramount Photos vault.

By the tip of the session, as chief monetary officer Naveen Chopra spoke of the advantages of “twin income stream” of ad-supported and subscription revenues, the pitch for how ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish hopes to make all of it work began to make extra sense. Bakish waxed on about the advantages of the “tremendous funnel,” or Pluto TV’s potential to catch shoppers with free programming that makes them prime targets for upselling to paid companies.

At current, advert income progress throughout Pluto TV, which options dozens of themed channels, is rising at a decent tempo. As an instance the funnel at work, Bakish famous {that a} “Showtime Selects” channel added to Pluto just lately has been profitable in bringing in paying subscribers by providing a smattering of Showtime authentic sequence episodes to whet the urge for food. And if nothing else, Pluto TV helps ViacomCBS monetize older content material.

ViacomCBS largely caught to the script for launching a streaming service that was established in April 2019 when Disney dazzled Wall Streeters with its elaborate investor presentation and programming plans for Disney Plus. However not like Disney or AT&T when it unveiled HBO Max, ViacomCBS made it clear that the extent of funding can be a gradual course of — which is extra grist for the “not all in” carping.

In 2020, ViacomCBS spent about $15 billion company-wide on content material together with sports activities rights. Chopra predicted that ViacomCBS would commit $5 billion to streaming content material by 2024. A few of that can embrace the price of content material procured for each linear and streaming platforms. If streaming progress is powerful, extra of the corporate’s content material spend may shift towards streaming.

These aren’t the eye-popping funding numbers provided by Disney, AT&T and Comcast with final yr’s launch of Peacock, which additionally targets out the ad-supported free territory.

However ViacomCBS having a reliable head begin with CBS All Entry (which debuted in 2014) and the Pluto TV platform (which Viacom acquired in early 2019), the corporate might in time stake out a center floor between the enormity of Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus and much more area of interest companies equivalent to Apple Plus and Discovery Plus. Particularly in the event that they get a bit fortunate with authentic programming.

The parade of sequels, prequels, reboots and re-imagining of current IP turned one thing of a blur throughout the marathon presentation the place a number of seams had been exhibiting when it comes to inexperienced display screen glitches. However in searching for to construct an enormous tent with a number of worth factors — certainly one of which is free — CBS and the legacy Viacom cable group have some room to experiment.

“It’s a method that’s clearly working,” Bakish stated in closing, sounding appropriately like the corporate’s greatest cheerleader. “We’ve seen a tripling of our subscriber base and a doubling of streaming income within the first two years” since buying Pluto TV.

The proof for Bakish’s enthusiasm can be introduced within the quarters to come back. ViacomCBS’ inventory has been on a roll of late, together with the broader market, a sign that traders had been keen to listen to them out. Beginning early subsequent month, ViacomCBS can solely hope that buyers can be intrigued sufficient by all that they see on the display screen.

Tom Ryan, the founding father of Pluto TV and CEO of ViacomCBS streaming, emphasised that the array of reports, sports activities, leisure and films units Paramount Plus other than its competitors. The near-term mission is obvious.

“Curation is the differentiator,” Ryan stated. “The best content material and the proper expertise isn’t just part of (streaming), it’s the entire ballgame… Now we have extra of what folks need in a single place.”