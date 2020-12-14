ViacomCBS Breaks Down Workforce Demographic on New Inclusion Website

ViacomCBS is launching a devoted variety and inclusion web site that sheds gentle, for the primary time, on the mixed firm’s workforce demographics following the merger of Viacom and CBS, Selection has completely discovered. The portal is an effort to advertise numerous hiring and long-term inclusion initiatives.

Based on information collected as of July 31, 2020, 63.8% of the corporate’s 16,612 home workers are white, and 11.6%, 11.3% and 10.3% establish as Hispanic or Latino, Black or African American and Asian, respectively. ViacomCBS’ senior management can also be predominantly white; lower than 25% are executives of coloration.

Emphasizing its dedication to enhancing variety and inclusion on and off the digicam, ViacomCBS’ web site outlines its worker packages that promote conversations on belonging and development, because it seems to focus on social justice and fairness points and provide extra alternatives to underrepresented expertise.

This new digital house is an extension of the corporate’s longtime efforts to enhance variety and inclusion within the office. In September, the community kicked off its annual inclusion week tackling racial illustration and gender parity head on.

“This yr, our objectives are to proceed this cadence of intentionality round exhibit by way of our workers, our dedication to championing a tradition that’s numerous, inclusive, and that really creates a way of belonging for them,” Marva Smalls, ViacomCBS’ world head of inclusion, advised Selection on the time.

“We additionally see it as a approach of creating a aggressive panorama as an organization that’s prepared to not solely have a gentle drumbeat, but additionally particularly now within the zeitgeist of a second, to actually construct a software package for managers and workers alike, to change into even smarter and well-versed and extra knowledgeable on this house,” she added.

Different initiatives throughout the community embody Nickelodeon’s artists and writers packages, Viacom’s writers program — that invite new voices to the writers rooms — in addition to MTV Leisure Group’s $250 million dedication to diversify actuality TV packages.