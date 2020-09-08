ViacomCBS Brings NFL to U.K.’s Channel 5, MTV

ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide has signed a three-year cope with the Nationwide Soccer League (NFL) to carry Monday Night time Soccer to free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5.

Monday Night time Soccer, an iconic TV sports activities sequence, will probably be broadcast from Channel 5’s studio in Los Angeles, the place presenter Kirsten Watson will probably be joined by former All-Professional Jacksonville Jaguars working again Maurice Jones-Drew and different company.

Channel 5 can even host a Sunday morning journal program titled NFL Finish Zone, that will probably be offered by American actor and singer, Cory Yarckin, and can delve deeper into the tradition behind the game. The present will probably be shot and filmed on location within the U.S. every week.

The multiplatform deal, made in partnership with Velocity, ViacomCBS’ branded content material studio, can even see new NFL content material throughout MTV Worldwide’s digital platforms within the U.Ok.

Channel 5 and MTV are owned and operated by ViacomCBS.

Sameer Pabari, NFL managing director, worldwide media, stated: “The vary of content material obtainable throughout completely different time slots and platforms means there’s something for everybody – from established followers to these new to the game. We glance ahead to working with the ViacomCBS household to develop a vibrant neighborhood round their protection of our sport.”

“The content material has a broad, cross-generational enchantment that won’t solely serve an present NFL fanbase within the U.Ok., however can even entice new viewers to the game,” stated James Tatam, VP portfolio operations, ViacomCBS Networks U.Ok.

Channel 5 was beforehand an NFL broadcaster from 1998 to 2009. It’ll kick off its protection on Sept. 13, with Monday Night time Soccer launching Sept. 14 from MetLife Stadium, because the New York Giants host the Pittsburgh Steelers on the opening weekend of the season.

Since 2007, the NFL has been enjoying regular-season video games within the U.Ok. and has now staged 28 video games throughout stadia.

Within the U.S, the CBS Tv Community, a part of ViacomCBS, is the long-time tv associate of the NFL for Sunday afternoon broadcasts. The community will televise Tremendous Bowl LV from Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021.