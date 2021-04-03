ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish Sees 2020 Compensation Grow by $20 Million

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish received an enormous pay bump final 12 months together with his whole compensation rising by greater than $20 million to $38.9 million.

Bakish’s haul was padded by $19.7 million in bonus compensation and one other $16 million in inventory awards. His base wage for final 12 months was $3.1 million, in line with ViacomCBS’ annual proxy submitting with the U.S. Securities and Change Fee. Bakish’s 2019 compensation bundle got here in at $8.4 million.

Christina Spade, ViacomCBS’ former CFO, took in $19.9 million in her last 12 months with the corporate. Most of that haul — $12.6 million — got here from the “different compensation” class within the proxy report, indicating payouts which will have been attributable to her as a part of her exit settlement.

Spade’s successor, Naveen Chopra, had whole compensation of $11.3 million, which included $7.5 million in inventory awards.

ViacomCBS has come via a roller-coaster of a 12 months that marked the primary full calendar 12 months because the two halves of the Redstone media empire had been merged in December 2019. ViacomCBS has loved an enormous run-up of its inventory worth in current months amid motion on the corporate’s plans to construct Paramount Plus into a worldwide streamer.

However ViacomCBS’ inventory has additionally been topic to the gyrations of the market exterior of its management, which led to a greater than 25% one-day decline final week. ViacomCBS shares had briefly topped $100 final month earlier than they had been caught up within the implosion of investor Invoice Hwang’s Archegos Capital.

Archegos had a big block of shares in ViacomCBS and different companies, together with Discovery, that had been additionally tied up in sophisticated fairness derivatives designed to guard the Archegos irrespective of how the inventory moved. However ViacomCBS’ transfer to promote $3 billion in equities to assist fund its bigger streaming technique despatched shares down 9% on March 24. Two days later, Archegos was dealing with margin calls from its bankers to cowl the shortfall as share costs continued to fall.

On Thursday, ViacomCBS shares had been down 1% on the shut of buying and selling to $44.64. (Markets had been closed Friday for the Good Friday vacation).