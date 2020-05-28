ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Consolidates Digital Advertising and marketing, Audience Engagement Operations – Variety

ViacomCBS is streamlining its digital advertising and viewers improvement operations inside its Entertainment and Youth Group channels division.

Tyler Hissey has been promoted to senior VP of digital advertising, giving him oversight of digital advertising and engagement for CMT, Paramount Community, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV and TV Land. Beforehand he steered digital advertising and viewers engagement for MTV, VH1, Emblem and CMT.

Hissey impressed throughout his tenure with a concentrate on creating authentic short-form content material tied to the division’s exhibits that linked with viewers. He spearheaded the push in the course of the previous two years to launch YouTube channels tied to key exhibits akin to “Jersey Shore Household Trip” and “Wild ‘N Out.” And he’s credited with organising MTV’s early partnership with the fast-rising TikTok platform for the #MyCrib hashtag problem on the platform that showcased the classic MTV unscripted franchise “Cribs.”

Courtesy of ViacomCBS

Hissey stories to Rory Brown, head of digital and social media for the digital studios advertising group.

“Tyler has a laser concentrate on constructing social fandoms round our properties, and continues to play an instrumental function in driving will increase in digital engagement, followers and viewership throughout our portfolio,” stated Jacqueline Parkes, chief advertising officer and government VP of digital studios for the Entertainment and Youth division. “Along with his advertising thought management, he’s helped implement insights-driven methods that inform our digital authentic content material improvement.”

Hissey joined ViacomCBS in October 2016.

(Pictured high: “Wild ‘N Out”)