ViacomCBS International Studios Announces Plans for Southern Europe

ViacomCBS International Studios is setting its sights on Southern Europe, with firm execs outlining their plans for the area at Rome’s MIA market on Saturday.

“South Europe is a spotlight for us proper now. We have now fairly a robust lineup in improvement in Spain proper now, and Italy to us is our subsequent huge precedence,” stated ViacomCBS International Studios senior vp Laura Abril, who heads the corporate’s EMEAA staff in Spain.

The corporate introduced final week that it’s creating a TV collection primarily based on the lifetime of the Italian artist Artemisia Gentileschi with producer Frida Torresblanco (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Assassination of Richard Nixon), with whom it has a first-look deal. Former ViacomCBS International Studios U.Okay. managing director Jill Offman can also be connected as an govt producer. Gentileschi was some of the acclaimed painters of the Baroque interval, and would later grow to be an icon of the modern-day feminist motion. The collection is slated to start out manufacturing in 2021.

Abril stated ViacomCBS is dedicated to rising its funding within the Italian market. “We’ve been producing so much in Italy. We have now been producing primarily for our manufacturers,” she stated. “Our intention now could be to have the ability to get nice companions and get out into the market, and proceed to do that content material creation that we love.”

The veteran govt stated the coronavirus pandemic has given the studio an opportunity to rethink its strategy to bodily manufacturing across the globe. “I feel that attempting to hunt and look for one of the best areas and one of the best expertise around the globe, being a worldwide firm like ViacomCBS, is one thing that we would have liked to do, and possibly that COVID-19 has compelled us to speed up,” she stated.

She cited “Ridiculousness,” an MTV format produced in Spain for 11 territories, and “Gypsy Bride,” an upcoming crime collection the studio is at the moment creating in Spain, as examples of “native tales [that] have a glocal attraction.”

“Ultimately, feelings are world, are common, and we are able to establish what one of the best areas may be to truly do the completely different faces of the manufacturing,” she added.

Earlier this month, ViacomCBS introduced it should launch its AVOD service Pluto TV in Spain from the top of October, earlier than rolling out in France and Italy in 2021. Jaime Ondarza, EVP and normal supervisor for ViacomCBS Networks South Europe and Center East, stated that the corporate can even be ramping up manufacturing in these international locations within the subsequent 12 months.

“We don’t fake to cowl all of the home windows with our channels, our branded properties,” he stated. “We wish to associate with different folks, as a result of a few of the content material we are able to use for our channels, some for our streaming service…[in order] to have extra publicity, and likewise to finance extra bold initiatives.”

He continued: “We take a look at manufacturing firms in these international locations as potential companions, not as opponents, as a result of we all know that collectively we’re stronger.”

This 12 months MIA introduced it could be handing out the primary ViacomCBS International Studios Award to one of many 13 drama collection collaborating out there’s Drama Pitching Discussion board.

Ondarza known as Italy “an vital market” for ViacomCBS, describing it as “a giant supply of expertise and experience.” He invoked the legacy of Cinecittà Studios and Rome’s fabled historical past as Hollywood on the Tiber whereas noting that ViacomCBS can be taking part within the ANICA Academy, an initiative targeted on the event of expertise and new expertise within the Italian business, spearheaded by the Italian movement image affiliation.

“We’re not taking a look at Italy as a manufacturing hub for the Italian market solely,” he added. “As [Abril] stated, native content material can come from in all places and converse to all people around the globe.”