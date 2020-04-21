ViacomCBS International Studios, Fremantle Team for ‘Balcony Tales’ – Variety

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has gone into manufacturing on “Balcony Tales,” a slate of user-generated, short-form content material to mark the methods persons are experiencing coronavirus lockdown.

The short-form sequence, produced by VIS in collaboration with Fremantle, relies on content material from audiences and expertise.

Movies will exhibit individuals’s new every day routine, with balconies reworked into home windows that look into everybody’s houses throughout the disaster, in addition to their humorousness, the relationships, and the artists inside them.

“Balcony Tales” premieres Tuesday on ViacomCBS Networks International’s linear channels MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Paramount Networks, BET and Spike, and on digital platforms throughout Europe, Center East, Africa and Asia.

The content material can be localized into 27 totally different variations and is to air throughout 130 nations and 100 channels, with 4 every day episodes airing Monday to Friday. A choice of the most effective content material from the week may also air each Saturday in an prolonged version.

Raffaele Annecchino, president of ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA, mentioned: “Sharing the enjoyable and emotional tales that we’re all residing can underline much more the truth that we’re nonetheless all collectively, reflecting the empathy, creativity, and optimistic vibes from world wide. With ‘Balcony Tales,’ we wish to rejoice this optimistic angle.”

“Balcony Tales” is the most recent in a slate of lockdown content material being produced by VIS manufacturers.

Final week, MTV International greenlit “Lockdown Laughs with Charlotte Crosby,” which sees the British actuality TV star curate quarantine clips from throughout the globe.

In the meantime, Comedy Central International has commissioned short-form digital sequence “Comedians in Quarantine” that includes 10 comedians exploring life throughout lockdown.