ViacomCBS International Studios Presents Unveils 2020 Slate – Variety

Argentine Academy Award winner Juan José Campanella (“The Secret in Their Eyes”) is planning “Outlaw,” a reboot of El Zorro, impressed by his tackle the historic determine behind the legend, Joaquín Murrieta, the director introduced at an internet presentation of Viacom International Studios 2020-21 slate.

A part of his first-look take care of Viacom International Studios, “Outlaw” might be “informed with far more realism,” he added.

Campanella additionally introduced additional particulars of drama-thriller sequence “Los Enviados,” which appears to be like like the primary title to go earlier than the cameras from his first-look take care of VIS, introduced final Might.

Led by Pierluigi Gazzolo, president, Studios and OTT, ViacomCBS Networks International, VIS prime executives additionally used the presentation to announce renewals and ship an replace on a swathe of latest titles introduced over the previous couple of months.

Murrieta remains to be portrayed by some sources as a petty horse thief. Campanella, nonetheless, is taking a special tack, framing the determine in a broader historic context.

“Murrieta enters in motion when California, which was Mexican, is annexed as a part of the U.S. [in 1848],” Campanella mentioned.

Associated Tales

He added: “Mexican residents abruptly turned foreigners, and start to be fairly badly handled with punitive taxes and the expropriation of their lands. Murrieta was one of many first Mexicans to insurgent in opposition to that. He turned the primary ‘terrorist,’ you may say, within the U.S.”

“Outlaw” is written by Adrián Cruz.

Season 1 of “Los Enviados” might be set in a hamlet in Yucatán, Mexico. “Because the saying goes, ‘small village, massive hell,” Campanella mentioned.

The sequence’ protagonists, two clergymen – one from Spain, the opposite from Mexico, each schooled in science, medication and regulation – are dispatched world wide by the Vatican to research alleged miracles. “That may take them to fairly harmful locations,” Campanella mentioned, describing the sequence as against the law investigation thriller with “mystic and fantasy parts, and extremely difficult visuals and plot.”

In additional information, VIS is teaming with The Mediapro Studio to supply Season 2 of tween telenovela “Membership 57” for Nickelodeon Latin America, mentioned Federico Cuervo, SVP and head of VIS Americas.

It has additionally renewed for a fifth season Nickelodeon teen cleaning soap “Highlight,” set at a Berlin college of arts and produced by UFA Serial Drama, mentioned Laura Abril, SVP, head of VIS EMEA.

Federico Cuervo, Pierluigi Gazzolo, Laura Abril and Guillermo Borensztein

ViacomCBS

The brand new titles be part of a slate that displays the sturdy rampup of manufacturing at ViacomCBS International Studios within the area of simply three years. In 2020, VIS will add greater than 25 productions to its slate, making for two,500 hours produced from its early 2018 launch. It has 45 tasks in improvement, mentioned Gazzolo.

As an example VIS’ breadth – in manufacturing and distribution – Cuervo screened a brief promo of current releases: One was black comedy “R,” produced by VIS and SVOD platform Claro Video, starring Mauricio Ochmann (“El Clon”) and debuting in Latin America on April 27 on Paramount Community and on Might 7 on Claro Video.

“Ana,” in contrast, is a comedy-drama produced by Mexico’s Argos Comunicación and VIS, starring Ana de la Reguera as a semi-made-up model of herself, which premiered on April 20 on Comedy Central, whereas streaming on PantaYA for the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Bowing Might 20 on Telefe, the Argentine broadcast community, after which on Argentine cable community Cablevision’s Circulate SVOD service a day later, “Los internacionales,” additionally showcased, is a true-facts-based to-catch-a-thief thriller set largely in 2002 Argentina and starring Colombia’s Juan Pablo Shuk and Argentina’s Cecilia Roth.

Additionally featured within the promo reel, “Homens?” from Brazilian on-line comedy troupe Porta Dos Fundos, satirizes up to date male 30one thing disaster. It first aired on March 18 on Brazil’s Comedy Central, then on Amazon Prime Video.

From Spain, Abril screened a teaser trailer of sentimental dramedy “El día menos pensado,” a few group of individuals from all walks of life – even Mexico within the case of a down-on-his-luck musician performed by Alfonso Herrera, whose featured scene delivered the largest chortle of the entire VIS presentation – who resort to group remedy to recover from the dying of their companions. “Elite” producer Zeta Studios will co-produce.

ViacomCBS

Transient although the movies have been, they nail a lot of VIS’ DNA. Virtually all of the exhibits are co-productions, close to all the time with premiere manufacturing corporations in Latin America and Spain. The sequence are made by or body among the greatest skills and stars within the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking world; they boast a myriad distribution shops.

As Guillermo Borensztein, VIS Americas VP of gross sales contents and co-production, commented, analyzing VIS technique, VIS has remodeled 20 co-productions within the final two years and has the “energy to outline the business cycle of contents, whether or not releasing on our platforms, distributing with third-parties, or on third-party platforms.”

ViacomCBS’ shares jumped early Might after first-quarter outcomes announcement on the again of progress in streaming and an expanded carriage take care of YouTube TV.

VIS’ technique going ahead appears to be like, nonetheless, to mirror the strategic priorities which ViacomCBS outlined in its February earnings report: Accelerating streaming momentum; “maximizing the ability of content material;” rising revenues in distribution, advert gross sales and content material licensing.

Going ahead, Borensztein mentioned on Friday, VIS will look to penetrate new territories, resembling Africa; proceed the sale of codecs for U.S. re-versioning, resembling YA sci-fi thriller “Dani Who?” to Nickelodeon; and discover new traces of enterprise.

VIS already has its pedal to the steel in Spanish-language content material manufacturing, Friday’s presentation prompt.

Abril mentioned VIS EMEA had a “multitude of tasks in improvement” and showrunners would quickly be introduced on a bio-series of Spanish boxer Poli Díaz and on a small-screen adaptation of best-selling Spanish novel “La novia gitana,” produced with Endemol Shine’s Spanish manufacturing home Diagonal TV.

Cuervo added that half-hour sequence “Mentiras pasajeras” was advancing in improvement with Pedro and Agustín Almodóvar’s El Deseo; and Viacom would quickly affirm new sequence makeovers of traditional Paramount film titles within the wake of the success of “To Catch a Thief.”