ViacomCBS International Studios to Detail Southern Europe Plans at MIA

In as we speak’s Mipcom Roundup, ViacomCBS publicizes MIA attendance and its funding dedication within the Italian business, NENT Studios U.Okay. and Amazon Prime Video make main casting bulletins, All3Media sells “Roadkill” globally, Fremantle acquires distribution rights on “Day Zero” and the International Academy of Tv Arts & Sciences publicizes winners for the International Emmy Children Awards.

MARKETS

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) introduced its upcoming participation at this 12 months’s Mia Market in Rome the place the group will current its technique and plans for Southern Europe.

On Saturday, Laura Abril, head of VIS EMEAA, and Jaime Ondarza, government VP and GM for ViacomCBS Networks South Europe and Center East, will attend Drama Speak and host a roundtable dialogue titled Enterprise Creativity: The Pursuit of Excellence, inviting audio system from high manufacturing corporations and studios to discover new fashions for the drama area.

VIS may also debut its new ViacomCBS International Studios Award, chosen by a panel of specialists at VIS and given to the perfect challenge at this 12 months’s Drama Pitching Discussion board.

“Italy is a key marketplace for us, and we’re dedicated to investing closely in it by way of improvement and manufacturing,” mentioned Abril in a press release. “Our focus within the area is to work on qualitative, unique Italian content material with an area taste and a worldwide enchantment at the identical time, whereas we proceed to ship on our dedication to create the perfect content material for various markets and platforms.”

“VIS is integral to the transformation of ViacomCBS Networks International,” added Ondarza. “The choice to concentrate on the event of our studios is the results of our technique aimed at strengthening the synergies between completely different markets and consolidating the positioning of ViacomCBS Networks as a key participant on all platforms. The manufacturing of qualitative content material for a number of platforms is at the core of our technique.”

CASTING

NENT Studios U.Okay. has introduced further casting for its upcoming drama sequence “Shut to Me,” at present in manufacturing and primarily based on the best-selling novel of the identical identify.

Selection had beforehand introduced that “Surprise Lady 1984” star Connie Nelson and former Dr Who Christopher Eccleston will lead the forged. They’re now joined by Susan Lynch (“Save Me”), Leanne Greatest (“Younger Wallander”), Ray Fearon (“His Darkish Supplies”), Henning Jensen (“When the Mud Settles”), Rosy McEwen (“The Angel of Darkness”), Tom Taylor (“Us”) and Nick Blood (“Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.”).

Within the present, Nielsen performs a lady recovering from a year-long blackout ensuing from a fall. As she begins piecing issues collectively from the time she has misplaced, she realizes issues aren’t as idyllic as they appear for herself, her husband (Eccleston) or their kids (Taylor and McEwen).

NENT Studios U.Okay.

*****

Amazon Prime Video and Bambú Producciones , one among Spain’s main impartial manufacturing homes, have unveiled casting particulars for his or her upcoming co-production “Un asunto privado.” Three-time French Academy César-nominated French actor Jean Reno (“Léon: The Skilled”) and two-time Spanish Academy Goya-nominated actress Aura Garrido will headline.

Set within the late ‘40s in Galicia on Spain’s northwest coast, an upper-class policewoman makes an attempt to monitor down a serial killer who has been terrorizing the realm for months.

The eight-hour sequence was created by Bambú’s Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira, a trio accountable for a number of of Spain’s largest worldwide hits throughout the final decade together with “Gran Resort,” “Velvet” and Netflix’s first Spanish unique “Cable Ladies.” David Pinillos and María Ripol direct.

PRE-SALES

All3Media International has closed a raft of pre-sales for “Roadkill,” an upcoming political thriller produced by The Forge and starring Hugh Laurie and Helen MaCrory, commissioned by BBC One within the U.Okay. and PBS Masterpiece within the U.S.

“Roadkill” was picked up by HBO within the CEE area, Nordics and Portugal and ABC in Australia for first window, ABC Industrial for house leisure and Stan for SVOD. KT Hitel has picked up the sequence in Korea, TVNZ for first window in New Zealand, NPO (Netherlands), Magenta TV (Germany) Intervision (Greece and Cyprus), Kinopoisk (Russia and the CIS), Siminn hf (Iceland), Telefónica (Spain). Within the U.Okay. and Ireland Dazzler Media picked house leisure rights.

Set to premiere within the U.Okay. on Oct. 18, the sequence additionally options as a part of this 12 months’s Mipcom on-line screenings.

DISTRIBUTION

Fremantle has closed a world distribution deal on Tencent, Keo Movies and OoS Photos’ status conservation documentary “Day Zero.”

Co-directed by Emmy-winner Kevin Sim and Virginia Quinn, Chiwetel Ejiofor narrates the movie, filmed over a three-year interval to shine a highlight on the frontline staff devoted to addressing the quickly constructing international water disaster. Will Pugh (“McQueen”) was DoP and Marcy Cox produced for Keo Movies.

“Day Zero” options interviews with high scientists and specialists within the area of water conservation to emphasize how giant the issue has already develop into and forecast a determined future if main reforms aren’t forthcoming, and shortly.

AWARDS

The International Academy of Tv Arts & Sciences have introduced this 12 months’s International Emmy Children Awards winners in a web based presentation broadcast on the Academy’s web site and the Mipcom On-line Plus platform.

British cartoon “The Tiger Who Got here to Tea,” tailored from Judith Kerr’s eponymous ebook for Channel 4, gained the Children: Animation Award. It’s produced by Lupus Movies, Tiger Tea Productions, HarperCollins Kids’s Books, and Common Photos.

“Discovering My Household: Holocaust – A Newsround Particular,” from BBC Kids’s In-Home Productions and CBBC, gained the Children: Factual & Leisure Award. Within the made-for-TV movie, Holocaust survivor Steven Frank takes his teenage granddaughter to Auschwitz the place she and the viewers study concerning the horrors of his experiences.

And Australia’s “Hardball,” from Northern Photos, Australian Broadcasting Company, Australian Kids’s Tv Basis, Display screen Australia and Create NSW, gained the Children: Reside-Motion Award. The sequence follows a gaggle of younger college students who study that the brand new child on the town has an uncanny knack for handball.