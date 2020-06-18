ViacomCBS Networks Intl. Taps Jaime Ondarza General Manager in EMEA – Variety

ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide (VCNI) has appointed Jaime Ondarza as govt VP and common supervisor of a newly-created regional construction, which incorporates France, Iberia, Italy, the Center East, Greece and Turkey.

Ondarza will report back to Raffaele Annecchino, the president of ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Center East, Africa & Asia. On this new position, Ondarza is in cost of aligning operations, maximizing strategic synergies and figuring out new industrial alternatives.

“Jaime brings a wealth of editorial and industrial experience in addition to a powerful monitor document in managing a number of complicated markets in the media and leisure trade,” stated Annecchino.

“It is a key second for us as we speed up our digital transformation, broaden our footprint and partnerships whereas persevering with to ship nice content material on all platforms,” stated Annecchino.

Ondarza, in the meantime, stated he “(appeared) ahead to leveraging the facility of our manufacturers to seize new alternatives and strengthen the essential partnerships we now have in these vibrant markets.”

Ondarza joins ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA with over 22 years of worldwide expertise in the media and leisure trade. He beforehand held long-running govt roles at Warner Media, the place he launched and developed new enterprise and types, and at Boing, the JV between Mediaset and Warner Media. Ondarza additionally based the primary FTA industrial youngsters channel worldwide on the DTT, and the Boing App, Warner Media’s first AVOD streaming service aimed toward youngsters and households.