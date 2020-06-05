ViacomCBS Networks U.Ok. Strengthens Digital Channels, Acquisitions – Variety

ViacomCBS Networks U.Ok. has bolstered its digital channels and acquisitions crew beneath director of packages Ben Frow.

Gemma Hewlett has been promoted to VP of digital channels, whereas Anna-Belen Dunlop will function senior director of acquisitions. Each roles report into Frow — the previous director of packages for Channel 5 who was promoted to supervise ViacomCBS’s U.Ok. portfolio final fall.

In her new position, Hewlett will spearhead the content material technique for ViacomCBS’s digital channel portfolio, together with 5STAR, 5USA, 5SELECT, Paramount Community, MTV, MTV Music Pack, Comedy Central, Comedy Central Additional and BET. Liable for overseeing all content material, planning and scheduling, Hewlett is tasked with rising viewers throughout the U.Ok.

In the meantime, Dunlop will lead the cross-portfolio acquisitions technique for all regional ViacomCBS manufacturers. She provides pay-TV channels MTV and Comedy Central to her current remit, which spans all free-to-air channels, together with Channel 5.

Frow mentioned: “Gemma and Anna-Belen are confirmed driving forces inside our enterprise and I’m delighted with their extremely deserved promotions. These are two pivotal roles supporting my expanded transient throughout your complete U.Ok. portfolio and I look ahead to working with them much more intently to form a cohesive programme technique for VCN U.Ok.”

Hewlett first joined ViacomCBS in 2009 and was beforehand channel director for Channel 5’s digital portfolio. Previous to this, she was channel supervisor for 5STAR and has additionally held varied roles in scheduling throughout MTV channels.

Dunlop has labored at ViacomCBS since 2015. In her roles as acquisitions director and acquisitions and channel supervisor, she was accountable for main the Channel 5 acquisitions crew. Beforehand, she dealt with acquisitions for Channel 4, and earlier than that, managed pay-per-view content material for Sky Field Workplace.