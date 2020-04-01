ViacomCBS’ Path Ahead Grows Steeper Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

ViacomCBS has come to a crossroads, once more.

The corporate that has endured extra drama in the C-suite lately than any of its bigger rivals was already beneath strain this 12 months to show it may muster a comeback in an enormous approach.

Now, with the black swan named coronavirus roiling the waters, leaders of the newly enlarged conglomerate must handle that comeback in a wildly totally different enterprise atmosphere. The approaching months will check the mettle of CEO Bob Bakish and his newly built-in administration staff of Viacom and CBS Corp. executives. The social and financial devastation brought on by frantic coronavirus response efforts began virtually three months to the day after Viacom and CBS Corp. closed their long-awaited remerger on Dec. 4. The newlyweds didn’t even get a one-quarter honeymoon earlier than onerous instances hit.

For certain, ViacomCBS isn’t the solely media firm unpredictable headwinds for the remainder of 2020, if not a far longer interval. Discovery Inc. and AMC Networks are seen as susceptible to obsolescence as the media market undergoes seismic shifts wrought by digital distribution and the rise of streaming. Traders had been already anxious about how conventional cable community gamers would navigate the transition to an on-demand enviornment. Now analysts that had been plotting out earnings declines from core sources like cable affiliate charges on a three- to five-year timetable are sounding the alarm about that course of dashing up considerably in a recessionary enterprise atmosphere. For ViacomCBS, the scenario is difficult by a excessive debt load, together with obligations of $1.Four billion coming due in 2021.

“Shareholders of shares like [ViacomCBS, Discovery and AMC Networks] personal underlying property that rely virtually totally on an outdated enterprise mannequin with each extreme opposed structural forces and cyclical threat, in addition to the preexisting situation of overly prolonged stability sheets,” wrote Sanford Bernstein Co. analyst Todd Juenger in a March 26 report.

ViacomCBS did get an necessary vote of confidence amid the coronavirus disaster final week when it raised $2.5 billion in debt underwritten by Goldman Sachs and different high banks. A few of that money will probably be used to refinance the debt that comes due in 2021.

ViacomCBS stands taller on this group due to its dimension — massive sufficient to nonetheless be a media big however small in contrast with Disney and Comcast, not to mention Amazon and Apple — and its legacy. CBS, Paramount Photos, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Showtime, BET Networks: These have lengthy been pillars of the TV ecosystem. CBS for thus a few years was the largest of the Large Three networks.

Earlier than the scope of the pandemic disaster turned clear, Bakish was on a attraction offensive with Wall Road to elucidate his imaginative and prescient for revving up ViacomCBS utilizing proverbial post-merger math: to make one plus one equal greater than two. As a longtime Viacom enterprise govt who was a administration marketing consultant earlier than that, Bakish speaks fluent Wall Road. He is aware of what traders wish to hear, and he is aware of the timetable by which his efforts will probably be judged. In current weeks, Bakish has outlined detailed operational plans for a spread of the firm’s commodities.

“Now we have an unimaginable asset assortment at ViacomCBS. That asset assortment is permitting us to each generate free money movement in the present day principally by way of our linear companies whereas concurrently utilizing that to construct asset worth together with in streaming,” Bakish mentioned March Four at Morgan Stanley’s Expertise, Media and Telecom investor convention in San Francisco.

“We’re a core answer in video in the U.S. We’re a core answer in promoting in the U.S. Now we have an amazing platform to construct exterior the U.S.,” he continued. “Considered one of the highly effective issues about this deal was you took Viacom’s working footprint exterior the U.S.; CBS didn’t actually have one. And you then add extra content material to that and you should use that to develop share in each linear and drive streaming.”

The opposite asset that ViacomCBS has that ought to show invaluable at this second is one which has typically been seen as a adverse from an funding standpoint: a controlling shareholder. Shari Redstone, ViacomCBS chairman and president of mum or dad firm Nationwide Amusements, has ironclad voting management of the firm, as she has flexed greater than as soon as over the previous few years.

With out the affect of a controlling shareholder, ViacomCBS would possibly nicely be susceptible to vulture patrons seeking to scoop up name-brand property on the low-cost. A greater than 50% plunge in inventory worth since 2016 can put on out the persistence of even the most long-term traders. Crucial lifeline that ViacomCBS receives on this disaster could also be the present of time to get that comeback on observe from a benevolent boss.