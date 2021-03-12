ViacomCBS Plots Return to Work After July 4 Vacation, Bob Bakish Says

Time to pry open the legendary gates of Paramount Photos.

ViacomCBS management has set a tentative timeline for workers to return to the media large’s quite a few workplaces, although in restricted capability, as coronavirus vaccines proceed to rollout throughout the nation and around the globe.

In a Thursday memo from CEO Bob Bakish, the chief outlined plans to return as early as simply after the upcoming July 4 vacation.

“Return to workplace dates will differ market by market primarily based on native circumstances, and will occur at totally different occasions in some worldwide areas, however primarily based on projections from present vaccination and an infection charges, amongst different elements, we now anticipate that U.S. staff could have the choice of returning to our workplaces beginning after the July 4th weekend, on the earliest,” Bakish wrote.

Bakish underscored that the return could be “restricted, non-compulsory and utterly voluntary,” and below the strictest security standards, together with ongoing COVID-19 testing, masking and social distance.

The conglomerate’s workplaces embody the Paramount Photos lot and the varied New York-based studios and suites for its broadcast and cable divisions together with CBS and MTV.

Learn the complete memo:

Workforce,

This month marks one yr since most of us started working in unprecedented methods due to COVID-19, becoming a member of these on our worldwide groups who have been already being impacted by this pandemic. A majority of us have been working from dwelling full-time, whereas a lot of you’ve got had to reinvent your roles to guarantee our productions proceed safely, and our programs run easily.

I’m so grateful for a way this firm has navigated by way of all of those modifications. You have got adjusted to the impacts of a historic merger whereas concurrently coping with the hardship of a worldwide pandemic, together with, for a lot of, the devastating lack of family members and buddies. You’ve united to overcome skilled and private challenges with resiliency, adaptability, agility and optimism. Thanks to your efforts, our enterprise continues to thrive, as seen within the monumental launch of Paramount+ final week – a exceptional accomplishment particularly given the circumstances.

As well as to making headway on our enterprise targets, we’re additionally progressing in our return-to-office planning. We proceed to carefully monitor developments as circumstances enhance, and are working with medical consultants to develop a complete plan that prioritizes your well being and security. Return to workplace dates will differ market by market primarily based on native circumstances, and will occur at totally different occasions in some worldwide areas, however primarily based on projections from present vaccination and an infection charges, amongst different elements, we now anticipate that U.S. staff could have the choice of returning to our workplaces beginning after the July 4th weekend, on the earliest.

This preliminary section of our return – anticipated to final no less than just a few months – will likely be restricted, non-compulsory and utterly voluntary. We anticipate that we are going to proceed to function below strict security standards, together with testing, necessary masks carrying and social distancing.

Our present plan is to initially cap capability in our buildings to keep social distancing and handle elevator capability; we are going to steadily enhance capability primarily based on cautious evaluate of well being metrics and our testing programs.

Within the coming weeks, we are going to present one other replace concerning the sign-up course of and extra info.

This planning matches into our broader effort to evolve our office for the long run, together with the transition for everybody to return in a hybrid, totally distant or totally onsite mannequin of labor after the phased-in voluntary interval.

I do know this previous yr has not been straightforward, and the present dynamics stay difficult for everybody. However, you proceed to present up for each other throughout this tough time, even whereas juggling the calls for of labor and residential, together with your obligations as dad and mom, caregivers, companions and relations. Please bear in mind to take time without work to relaxation and recharge, and do your half to promote a tradition of empathy, persistence and adaptability.

I additionally encourage you to seek the advice of our assets to assist handle your work-life stability. At this time, I’m happy to share our Information to Sustaining Distant Work, the place you’ll discover suggestions and recommendation to navigate widespread challenges of working remotely, together with how to handle “Zoom Fatigue,” set wholesome boundaries and advance your profession and private growth. We’ll proceed to share related instruments, and make them accessible on the ViacomCBS Model and Useful resource Heart.

Subsequent month, we’ll be holding a BOB LIVE townhall to focus on all these updates (and extra), and, as all the time, I look ahead to this chance to hear from you and reply your questions. Within the meantime, let’s proceed to construct off our momentum and be there for one another. You’re doing an unbelievable job – it’s actually shining by way of – so thanks for on a regular basis and vitality you place into this firm, our manufacturers and our group.

Greatest,

Bob

