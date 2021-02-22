ViacomCBS Promotes Olivier Jollet to Senior Streaming, Mobile Role

ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide (VCNI) has upped Olivier Jollet to a newly created senior position to drive the corporate’s streaming and cell companies.

Within the position of senior VP of technique and enterprise improvement, streaming and head of cell for VCNI, Jollet will report into Kelly Day, president of streaming and COO of VCNI and Jeff Shultz, chief technique officer and chief enterprise improvement officer of streaming for ViacomCBS.

In his streaming position, Jollet shall be accountable for defining and creating the technique and enterprise improvement priorities throughout the corporate and securing strategic partnerships to drive development and income. As head of cell, the chief will proceed increasing the enterprise, and tapping into new applied sciences. He shall be primarily based in Berlin.

Jollet was beforehand SVP of rising enterprise for ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Center East and Africa and SVP of cell for VCNI. Earlier he was managing director, Europe, for AVOD service Pluto TV.

“As the corporate prepares for the upcoming worldwide rollout of Paramount Plus in Latin America and the Nordics and the continued enlargement of Pluto TV internationally, elevating Olivier to this new position will allow us to additional strengthen our technique and new market improvement,” mentioned Day. “Olivier’s digital experience and enterprise acumen is vital to our senior management workforce as we increase our built-in ecosystem and proceed to ship an distinctive client leisure expertise.”

“Streaming and cell are key areas for our future success as the corporate embarks on an aggressive section of digital transformation,” mentioned Jollet. “With our nice companies and wonderful content material, there are lots of methods to interact our audiences and companions internationally. I completely look ahead to leveraging the momentum to drive scale and strategic development for our enterprise within the streaming and cell house.”

(Pictured, L-R: Olivier Jollet and Kelly Day)