ViacomCBS Publicly Opposes Georgia Voting Rights Law

ViacomCBS has taken a stance in opposition to the Georgia voting rights regulation that restricts voting entry, making it the primary main leisure media company to take action and a part of a gaggle of vocal huge companies that embody Delta and Coca-Cola.

“We unequivocally consider within the significance of all People having an equal proper to vote and oppose the current Georgia voting rights regulation or any effort that impedes the power to train this important constitutional proper,” reads the assertion. “Growing voter entry and civic engagement is one in all ViacomCBS’ core social affect pillars and we’ll proceed to teach the general public on the significance of an open and honest voting system by our programming and in depth partnerships with grassroots organizations that promote and improve participation in elections.”

ViacomCBS, the mother or father company of CBS, MTV, VH1, BET and a variety of different networks, has quite a few exhibits which are at present in numerous phases of manufacturing in Georgia: The CW’s “Dynasty,” “Black Lightning,” “Naomi,” and “Powerpuff Ladies,” BET’s “Lengthy Sluggish Exhale,” “Black Ink Crew,” “Tyler Perry’s Younger Dylan,” and “Tales,” MTV’s “Floribama Shore,” and VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” and “TI and Tiny.” CBS’s “MacGyver” simply wrapped manufacturing there for the season.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry stated the regulation, which limits poll drop containers and requires state-issued ID for absentee voting, “harkens to the Jim Crow period.” Whereas some filmmakers and actors are boycotting manufacturing within the state, ViacomCBS is just not planning to drag any of its productions from Georgia. Georgia Democrat and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, in a USA Right now op-ed, stated that she believes boycotts will not be mandatory simply but, calling them “sophisticated affairs that require a long-term dedication to motion.”

ViacomCBS has engaged in civic engagement initiatives lately, resembling BET’s “Reclaim Your Vote” marketing campaign to “support Black residents in opposition to suppression techniques and guarantee their votes rely,” and MTV’s grant program that targeted on youth voter turnout and led to a $160,000 funding in 16 grassroots organizations in Georgia that aimed to teach and mobilize younger voters.