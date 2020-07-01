ViacomCBS Replaces CFO With Tech Industry Veteran – Variety

ViacomCBS mentioned it’s going to change its present chief monetary officer with a veteran with expertise managing companies at Amazon and Pandora, the most recent signal of how new dependence on streaming media and cell units is upending the operations of conventional media conglomerates.

Christine Spade, who had been the CFO of the Showtime cable operation earlier than taking the function at its father or mother company, will step down from her place after ViacomCBS studies second-quarter earnings. She is predicted to “transition into an advisory function” with the corporate. Spade, who was named to the function in 2018 after former CBS CEO Joe Ianniello made her CFO of that firm, will probably be changed by Naveen Chopra, who had been working as CFO of Amazon’s units and providers operations.

The transfer comes as ViacomCBS is poised to wade extra deeply into Hollywood’s streaming wars, with CEO Bob Baskish articulating in current talks with traders a method to reinforce the corporate’s “CBS All Acess” subscription-video hub with a wider array of content material from among the firm’s cable networks. ViacomCBS can also be working to burnish its ad-supported streaming outlet Pluto, which it bought in 2019 for $340 million.

“Naveen is a gifted chief who combines monetary, strategic and operational experience with hands-on expertise rising modern, consumer-focused companies throughout the media and tech sector,” mentioned Bakish, in a ready assertion. “His expertise scaling and driving the monetary methods for progress companies – together with free ad-supported and subscription streaming, in addition to with digital units and providers – will probably be instrumental as we proceed to unlock the worth of our belongings.”

Bakish added, “I’m grateful to Chris for her many contributions to ViacomCBS, together with her twenty years at Showtime and CBS and the pivotal function she performed within the integration of CBS and Viacom. I wish to lengthen my deepest because of her for her management and counsel, and for serving to to make sure a easy transition.”

Chopra has a powerful background in trendy media companies, which thrive not solely on the creation of content material but in addition on distributing it to non-public screens and thru varied home windows of availability. At Amazon, he supervised monetary operations for a few of that firm’s most attention-grabbing operations, together with Alexa, Echo, Fireplace TV, Ring, Kindle and the Amazon Appstore. Earlier than that, Chopra was CFO of audio-streaming service Pandora, the place he additionally served for a interval as an interim CFO. He has additionally labored as a CFO and interim CFO at TiVo, the place he was concerned within the sale of that firm to Rovi Corp.

Bakish and Spade had established a great working relationship, in line with an individual conversant in the matter, and senior executives credit score her with serving to to integration monetary oversight operations from Viacom and CBS, main a current bond providing and dealing to steer the corporate via the coronavirus pandemic. However Chopra’s expertise dovetailed extra readily with ViacomCBS’ new technique, this individual indicated.

“I stay up for working intently with Bob and the crew to use my experiences throughout client services and products, streaming and digital promoting to assist write the following chapter of this wonderful firm,” Chopra mentioned in a press release.