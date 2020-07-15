ViacomCBS Says Most of Its Staff Will Not Be Back in Offices in 2020 – Variety

ViacomCBS shouldn’t be anticipating to convey most of its staff again to its U.S. places of work for the rest of 2020 because the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage throughout the nation.

In a memo despatched to employees on Wednesday obtained by Variety, ViacomCBS president and CEO Bob Bakish wrote “Whereas we had been hopeful we’d have the ability to convey a small quantity of staff again to U.S. workplace places starting in August, as a result of current spikes it’s clear this is not going to occur. In reality, at this level, we’re assuming the bulk of staff is not going to be returning to U.S. places of work this 12 months.”

Bakish went on to say that staff in the corporate’s worldwide places of work will consider their conditions primarily based on native situations as they develop.

He then touched on the problem of bodily manufacturing on ViacomCBS initiatives, with all manufacturing having been halted again in March upon the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Our Productions job pressure has additionally been working to make sure now we have private protecting gear and cleansing and disinfection providers, validating secure journey and resort sources, securing testing and well being screening providers, hiring and vetting COVID compliance consultants and distributors to assist our Manufacturing Security and Environmental, Well being & Security groups,” he wrote.

Learn the complete memo under.

Like the remaining of the nation, the leisure {industry} has been grappling with preserve environment friendly workflow whereas gathering staff in massive teams stays unimaginable. Almost about manufacturing, an {industry} job pressure launched a 36-page report in June on how productions may safely resume with enhanced well being and security protocols.

Extra to return…

Staff,

As everyone knows, there continues to be vital complexity, disruption, medical points and uncertainty round COVID, and, sadly, now we have seen current spikes in an infection charges in many areas throughout the U.S. This clearly makes our facilities-related planning tough, although we’re in fixed contact with an entire vary of constituents, together with governments, medical advisors and extra.

On the identical time, we all know everyone seems to be juggling loads of uncertainty — together with round education in the autumn, caring for members of the family, the prospect of commuting, and extra — so we really feel it’s essential to give you the perfect info now we have at this level about our return to places of work and productions. As we accomplish that, know that we proceed to carry the well being and security of our staff as a important precedence of ViacomCBS.

First, on our places of work:

Whereas we had been hopeful we’d have the ability to convey a small quantity of staff again to U.S. workplace places starting in August, as a result of current spikes it’s clear this is not going to occur. In reality, at this level, we’re assuming the bulk of staff is not going to be returning to U.S. places of work this 12 months.



If you should make selections that received’t help you return to the workplace this 12 months even when the outlook for workplace return adjustments (e.g., relocating to a unique metropolis for the autumn faculty semester), we utterly perceive—please simply talk about together with your supervisor and HR.



We’re offering this replace for a couple of causes:



Given the continued trajectory of the virus, we imagine having fewer individuals commuting and gathering is greatest.

You’ve got confirmed how properly we will work remotely as a company.



In consequence, we will proceed to focus our time and sources on supporting our business-critical staff who must work from services, in addition to enabling our return to manufacturing – which typically needs to be completed in individual and is the lifeblood of our enterprise.



Our worldwide colleagues will proceed to function in line with the varied native market situations, and they are going to be receiving separate communications on their particular conditions.

As talked about, getting again to manufacturing is important, and we’ve made essential progress in navigating the complexities of doing so.

We’re collaborating with our {industry} companions on the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers (AMPTP) and authorities organizations on industry-wide suggestions, in addition to figuring out our inner course of for planning and evaluating all ViacomCBS productions.



Our Productions job pressure has additionally been working to make sure now we have private protecting gear and cleansing and disinfection providers, validating secure journey and resort sources, securing testing and well being screening providers, hiring and vetting COVID compliance consultants and distributors to assist our Manufacturing Security and Environmental, Well being & Security groups.



Along with the few productions which have returned domestically and internationally, all of our companies have been working arduous to develop extremely detailed and considerate plans for every of their distinctive exhibits, occasions, options and sequence to get them again into manufacturing below these new security protocols.

COVID has clearly pressured all of us to work in another way, and in some ways—each huge and small—rethink how we function for the long run. We’ve confirmed we will work extra collaboratively and flexibly throughout divisions and groups, and do it virtually all nearly. We’re now spending loads of time serious about what this implies for our operations transferring ahead—what learnings we’ll take to evolve how we set up and function past the present work-from-home interval.

Distant working is a giant half of that, as we’re contemplating a 123 of longer-term worker work preparations. Getting your suggestions will likely be an essential enter as we form our pondering. To that finish, we will likely be doing a survey in the approaching weeks to listen to your ideas and collect extra info. We’d significantly recognize you taking the time to finish.

I need to thanks once more to your flexibility and focus over the previous few months. Please keep secure and sustain all the good work.

Greatest,

Bob