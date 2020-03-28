ViacomCBS Sets $2.5 Billion Debt Offering as Company Faces Tough Scrutiny

ViacomCBS has disclosed plans for a $2.5 billion debt providing, an effort that comes as the newly merged firm faces robust scrutiny of its progress technique and stability sheet amid the coronavirus-related financial disaster.

ViacomCBS mentioned it could search to lift $2.5 billion for money which may be used to assist pay down a number of the firm’s looming debt obligations. The cash is for use for “normal company functions, which can embrace reimbursement of excellent indebtedness,” ViacomCBS mentioned.

Information of the providing makes ViacomCBS the newest media conglomerate to hunt to lift fast money amid the worsening financial disaster attributable to the unfold of the Covid-19 outbreak throughout the U.S. and around the globe. Disney and Comcast have additionally tapped debt markets in latest days.

For ViacomCBS, nonetheless, the transfer comes at a time when traders are questioning the corporate’s long-term prospects following the long-awaited merger of Viacom and CBS Corp. that closed in early December.

Analysts have been largely lukewarm on the corporate’s technique of build up its streaming belongings and ramping up content material manufacturing for inside platforms and exterior consumers. That’s been seen by a variety of outstanding analysts as a neither-fish-nor-fowl technique that’s dangerous within the present local weather. The corporate’s shares have been battered since delivering its first post-merger earnings report on Feb. 20. Within the rout of the previous two weeks, ViacomCBS shares have been pushed to near-historic lows. On Friday, shares had been down 8.5% to shut at $12.79.

On one hand, the debt providing underwritten by a number of the nation’s largest banks — Financial institution of America, Goldman Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley & Co. — signifies that institutional Wall Avenue has confidence of their means to promote senior notes for the corporate. On the opposite, ViacomCBS’ diminished credit standing makes the price of borrowing greater than its bigger media rivals. Comcast is committing to three.1% curiosity on $800 million in notes due in 2025. ViacomCBS is paying 4.7% curiosity on $1.25 billion due the identical 12 months.

ViacomCBS shares ticked up about 1% in after-hours buying and selling on the debt information, which got here after the market shut. Additionally Friday, ViacomCBS joined different media corporations in formally withdrawing its 2020 monetary steerage issued earlier than the coronavirus upheaval introduced a lot of media and leisure to a screeching, stay-at-home halt. The widespread shutdown of film theaters, sports activities leagues, movie and TV productions and reside occasions is bound to take an enormous toll for months if not years to come back on media giants in misplaced scores and promoting income. The promise of a recession on the horizon might additionally damage shopper spending at a time when the trade is extra targeted than ever on pulling in subscription charges for TV companies.

Michael Nathanson, longtime Viacom and CBS watcher and associate at MoffettNathanson, revealed a prolonged report on Friday that took a harsh take a look at the corporate’s money circulation and profit-generating potential. He mentioned the corporate is shouldering an excessive amount of debt and never delivering sufficient free money circulation to compete successfully as has been laid out by CEO Bob Bakish. He went up to now as to counsel the corporate attempt to promote main items such as Showtime Networks or Paramount Footage and focus in producing content material for third-party consumers.

“ViacomCBS now not has the money circulation required to make its strategic pivot, or a large enough lifeboat just like the ‘go massive or go dwelling’ plans of Disney,” Nathanson wrote. “As such, ViacomCBS is saddled with an overabundance of structurally pressured belongings like Showtime and legacy Viacom’s cable networks and faces an extremely extra aggressive marketplace for premium scripted content material. In gentle of the latest speedy modifications to the macro atmosphere, the brand new administration workforce much more so wants to clarify why its present technique is perfect somewhat than pressuring free money circulation conversion within the years to come back.”

Given the inventory stoop and operational questions, ViacomCBS would doubtless be seen as an acquisition goal for a bigger entity in search of discount content material alternatives however for the truth that it has a controlling shareholder in Shari Redstone. Redstone, who’s chairman of ViacomCBS and president of dad or mum firm Nationwide Amusements, has not wavered in her religion in Bakish and the course for enlarged entity.

ViacomCBS declined to touch upon Friday’s developments. Bakish made the case for the corporate’s future in a Q&A held March Four on the Morgan Stanley Know-how, Media and Telecom convention — earlier than the extreme coronavirus response measures had been applied. Bakish mentioned his confidence comes from the worth of ViacomCBS’ mixed content material belongings and the excessive demand for authentic content material across the globe. Whether or not that demand curve takes a dive within the coming months is a big query going through each Hollywood CEO.

“In a world the place we’re seeing continued progress in each shopper demand for content material as properly as third-party demand for content material, the content material belongings that we personal … (are) tremendously useful as we serve each our owned platforms and generate economics on that as properly as third-party platforms,” Bakish mentioned. “We do have very robust momentum and early scale in streaming. I’m tremendously excited in regards to the evolution of the place that’s going.”