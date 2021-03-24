ViacomCBS Shares Sink After $3 Billion Stock Sale Announcement

ViacomCBS inventory dropped practically 9.1% Tuesday, as buyers exited positions on information that the media conglomerate will promote as much as $3.45 billion in inventory as a part of funding streaming content material.

The corporate’s shares closed at $91.25 apiece, coming a day after ViacomCBS’ announcement of plans to boost $3 billion in a inventory providing. As well as, the providing’s underwriters have the choice to buy as much as an extra $450 million in inventory.

The inventory sale represents a dilution of current shareholders’ fairness. Nonetheless, even with Tuesday’s selloff, shares of ViacomCBS are up round 145% for the reason that begin of the yr. The conglom’s market cap presently stands at $56.5 billion, practically 2.5 instances its worth as of Dec. 31, 2020 ($23 billion).

The corporate is making a big wager on Paramount Plus, which debuted March 4 and subsumed the subscribers of the earlier CBS All Entry service. On the finish of 2020, ViacomCBS tallied some 29 million subscribers for its streaming platforms worldwide and has instructed buyers it’s concentrating on 65 million-75 million prospects by 2024.

Final yr ViacomCBS spent about $15 billion companywide on content material together with sports activities rights. By 2024, the media conglomerate expects to spend round $5 billion on streaming content material, a few of which can embody the price of content material for each linear TV and streaming platforms.

Viacom and CBS accomplished their merger in December 2019. The media and leisure firm’s portfolio contains CBS, Showtime, Paramount Footage, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Plus and Pluto TV.