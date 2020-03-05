ViacomCBS Shifts Kelly Day to COO of International Networks, Melody Tan to Exit

Kelly Day, former head of Viacom Digital Studios, has a brand new gig at ViacomCBS as chief working officer of ViacomCBS Networks International.

With Day’s appointment to the COO place, Melody Tan, who had served as chief working officer of VCNI since 2017, shall be leaving the corporate, ViacomCBS introduced.

As first reported by Selection, the media conglomerate in January moved Day out of the president function at Viacom Digital Studios, a job she had held for over two years. The corporate named Viacom veteran Stefanie Schwartz govt VP and basic supervisor of VDS.

In her new place, Day will report to David Lynn, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International. As COO of the division, Day will oversee “the digital transformation of VCNI’s enterprise” following the Viacom-CBS merger, the corporate stated. She can have direct accountability for traces of enterprise together with Viacom Digital Studios International (VDSi) and the corporate’s location-based experiences and occasions, in addition to oversight of many VCNI strategic service features together with finance and enterprise intelligence, enterprise and authorized affairs, and technique and operations.

“Kelly has an impressive observe file in constructing digital companies and her experience shall be essential in driving ahead our transition to turning into a extra digitally led operation,” Lynn stated in saying the appointment. “Kelly is knowledgeable at reaching younger audiences, increasing into new enterprise fashions and partnering with key stakeholders to drive outcomes.”

Below Day’s management, Viacom Digital Studios created and distributed 1000’s of hours of premium digital content material throughout Viacom’s international leisure manufacturers together with MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central. In 2019, Viacom generated practically 30 billion video views and 49 billion minutes watched, up 32% and 75% year-over-year, respectively.

Day, in an announcement, stated, “I’ve lengthy admired the VCNI workforce for his or her pioneering, entrepreneurial method to delivering worldwide progress for ViacomCBS, and I look ahead to working intently with everybody to scale and remodel our manufacturers throughout the complete ecosystem.”

Day got here to Viacom in late 2017 after greater than 4 years at AwesomenessTV, the youth-focused media firm that Viacom subsequently acquired in 2018 below her management and made half of VDS. In a reorg final fall, Brian Robbins, at present president of Nickelodeon and co-founder of Awesomeness, assumed oversight of Awesomeness.

As president of VDS, Day led the acquisition of VidCon, the convention targeted on on-line video, creators and followers, and partnered with VCNI to increase VidCon to Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Mexico and London. Prior to Viacom and Awesomeness, Day labored in varied roles at Discovery Communications and AOL and served as CEO of venture-backed video firm Blip Networks prior to its sale to Maker Studios (now half of Disney).