ViacomCBS, Sinclair Renew (*13*) for 13 CBS Affiliates

ViacomCBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group have inked up multi-year renewal agreements throughout 13 CBS community affiliations for Sinclair stations, together with 4 top-50s: WKRC in Cincinnati, Oh., WPEC in West Palm Seaside, Fl., WWMT in Grand Rapids, Mi., and WHP in Harrisburg, Pa.

One of many largest CBS associates operators — and the second largest station group within the U.S. — Sinclair reaches 8% of the viewers in america and serves 10 million households throughout 23 markets. Mixed, the 13 market associates within the deal will attain about 5% of the viewers in america (roughly six million households). Different CBS associates coated within the multi-year settlement embrace WRGB in Albany, N.Y.; KBAK in Bakersfield, Calif.; KFDM in Beaumont, Texas., KBOI in Boise, Idaho; KDBC in El Paso, Texas; KVAL in Eugene, Ore.; KTVL in Medford, Ore.; KPTH in Sioux Metropolis, Iowa.; and KIMA in Yakima, Wash.

“We look ahead to offering our best-in-class information, sports activities and leisure programming to tens of millions of households in Sinclair markets by way of our valued and long-standing partnership,” Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS stated in an announcement. “We’re completely happy to have reached an settlement to proceed to supply our viewers CBS content material, together with primetime and sports activities programming, which enhances our stations’ invaluable native information and syndicated content material. The renewal is testomony to the symbiotic relationship between a community and its associates,” Barry Faber, President, Distribution.& Community Relations for Sinclair, added in a remark.

Sinclair’s CBS associates will stay regionally accessible to subscribers of ViacomCBS’ video-on-demand and reside streaming platform, CBS All Entry.