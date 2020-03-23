ViacomCBS, Sky Ink Nick Deal for German-Speaking Markets

ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide and Sky have teamed for a multi-year deal to make Nick Jr. and NickToons content material out there in German-speaking markets.

Sky prospects in Germany, Switzerland and Austria will now have entry to a bundle of VOD content material from the Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. library together with greater than 900 episodes of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Paw Patrol,” “High Wing,” “Nella the Princess Knight,” “The Loud Home,” “Blaze and the Monster Machines” and “Cosmo and Wanda.”

Raffaele Annecchino, president of ViacomCBS Networks EMEA and Asia, mentioned: “With strong collaborations already in place within the U.Ok. and Italy, we actually worth our partnership with Sky and are excited to have the ability to ship premium children’ content material, each linear and on-demand, to extra households in these areas.”

Manuel Kindervater, VP and associate for channels and technique at Sky Germany, mentioned: “We’re happy that households will be capable of benefit from the numerous program of Nick Jr. and NickToons with Sky and Sky Ticket from April — anytime linear or on-demand.”

Sky Ticket is a service the place prospects can stream sequence, movies and dwell sports activities on demand with out lengthy contract intervals. Sky Deutschland is a part of the Comcast Group and belongs to leisure firm Sky Restricted.

ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide’s portfolio contains Community 10, Channel 5, Telefe, Viacom Worldwide Studios, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Community and Pluto TV, amongst others.

ViacomCBS and Sky just lately introduced their first co-production, CG animated pre-school sequence “Pip and Posy.” The sequence shall be out there on U.Ok. broadcaster Channel 5’s free-to-air channel Milkshake! and Sky’s on-demand service Sky Children in 2021. It would subsequently be out there on Nick Jr.

London-based Magic Mild Footage is producing the 52 x 7′ sequence for ViacomCBS and Sky.