ViacomCBS Streaming Subscribers Reach 17.9 Million

ViacomCBS launched stable third-quarter earnings on Friday that confirmed indicators of enchancment in promoting gross sales and affiliate income in addition to robust progress in its streaming operations.

Paid subscribers for CBS All Entry and Showtime standalone streaming companies have climbed to 17.9 million, up from the 13.5 million subs disclosed earlier this yr. The corporate additionally mentioned its ad-supported Pluto TV service has reached 28.4 month-to-month lively customers. Complete streaming and digital income reached $636 million, up 56% from the year-ago body.

ViacomCBS beforehand set a objective of amassing 25 million subscribers for Showtime and CBS All Entry by the tip of 2022. The corporate has practically reached its goal of 18 million subscribers for 2022 that was provided with its second-quarter earnings report. The brand new sub goal for year-end 2020 is nineteen million, ViacomCBS chief monetary officer Naveen Chopra mentioned.

ViacomCBS hopes the give attention to streaming metrics will assist buyers heat as much as the corporate’s bifurcated technique to construct up its in-house platforms whereas additionally supplying content material to third-party patrons world wide. The corporate plans to rebrand CBS All Entry as Paramount Plus early subsequent yr.

Bob Bakish, ViacomCBS president-CEO, mentioned his confidence within the progress potential offered by Paramount Plus was strengthened earlier this yr when the corporate added lots of of hours of Viacom-related content material to the CBS All Entry service. One other 10,000 hours of recent and library programming is coming with the relaunch, which is pegged to early subsequent yr however not a selected date but.

The preview “served as proof of idea [and] has given us the arrogance to lean in” on an aggressive funding in Paramount Plus. He famous that the age vary of recent CBS All Entry/Showtime subs has dropped by 10 years and that the client base is “extra various.”

“There’s heaps to be enthusiastic about right here,” Bakish instructed analysts throughout the firm’s earnings name. “We see substantial incremental progress forward.”

ViacomCBS’ income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 and was down 9% year-over-year to $6.1 billion, which nonetheless topped analysts expectations of round $5.94 billion. Earnings per share additionally surpassed expectations at 91 cents, down 17% from the year-ago interval.

Internet revenue dropped 2% to $612 million. Adjusted working revenue fell 12% to $1.1 billion. Promoting income, a key metric for buyers making an attempt to evaluate the impression of the pandemic on the nationwide economic system, was down 6%, which was a sequential enchancment and higher than anticipated. Home advert gross sales fell 5% to $1.9 billion. Worldwide advert gross sales have been hit more durable, down 12% to $280 million.

CBS confirmed resilience amid the disruption. Income for the TV Leisure sector that features CBS and its associated studio and distribution arms was off 4% for the quarter, to $2.4 billion. Advert gross sales have been off only one% ($1.1 billion) whereas affiliate income spiked 25% to $803 million because of what have been absolutely contractually obligated will increase set lengthy earlier than the coronavirus ravaged the nation.

The Cable Networks wing, which incorporates the legacy Viacom cablers and Showtime, noticed a 7% decline in income to $3.1 billion. Advert gross sales have been down 11% to $1.1 billion; affiliate payment income perked up 4% to $1.6 billion because of the carriage deal ViacomCBS struck with YouTube TV in Might that added key cablers to the digital MVPD’s lineup.

The struggles of the pandemic-battered theatrical sector are put in sharp focus by Paramount Footage’ 94% slide in theatrical income, which dropped to $6 million from $94 million within the year-ago quarter. Adjusted working revenue for the Filmed Leisure division fell 18% to $54 million.

On the flip aspect, home-bound Individuals appeared to choose up extra books within the quarter. Simon & Schuster, the publishing division that ViacomCBS intends to promote, noticed income soar 29% to $279 million because of the success of best-sellers together with Mary Trump’s “Too A lot and By no means Sufficient” and Bob Woodward’s “Rage.” Adjusted earnings have been up 5% to $58 million.

Bakish was additionally bullish on the promoting rebound evident within the earnings report. He mentioned the corporate as a complete was up “low single digits” on pricing throughout the upfront gross sales interval. The energy fo the scatter market, regardless of the upheaval wrought by the pandemic, has been so robust that the choice was made to restrict the amount of gross sales throughout the upfront.

“We’re holding again stock so we now have stock to promote in scatter,” Bakish mentioned. He added that the advert gross sales workforce is seeing “historic” premiums in scatter versus upfront charges — double digits for broadcast and single digits for cable. “We need to have stock to play there.”