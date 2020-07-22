ViacomCBS Strengthens U.Ok. Diversity Measures

ViacomCBS Networks U.Ok. has introduced a number of steps that may actively strengthen its variety and inclusion drive. The corporate is implementing a ‘no variety, no fee’ content material coverage for its suppliers, and can prolong the Artistic Diversity Community’s Diamond variety information monitoring throughout all its pay TV manufacturers, along with ViacomCBS-backed public service broadcaster Channel 5.

In February, the Diamond report famous that whereas there was an uptick in on-screen illustration of BAME and transgender individuals, off-screen contributions had been beneath the nationwide common.

ViacomCBS is creating a brand new place inside its commissioning staff that’s liable for figuring out and creating various expertise on and off-screen, in any respect ranges. This position will assist launch and run a ‘New Faces, New Voices’ various contributors search to enhance on-screen illustration.

The corporate’s new ‘Promotion Alternative Venture’ will establish and assist a number of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) mid-level freelancers, with the chance to reveal their abilities on a primetime fee, whereas a BAME expertise sponsorship program will pair senior leaders with various expertise.

The present inclusive management and unconscious bias coaching for senior administration will proceed. The corporate has dedicated to various expertise swimming pools for each emptiness and is evolving its internship scheme to supply entry degree and mid-level quick monitor positions into management. It should additionally publish its Ethnicity Pay Hole report within the U.Ok. yearly.

“Society is now at an inflection level on the problem of systemic racism and as people, as an organization, all of us have a component to play in righting centuries of wrongs,” stated Maria Kyriacou (pictured), president of ViacomCBS Networks U.Ok. & Australia. “For too lengthy, the TV trade has been a comparatively closed store and if we’re to be of continued relevance to the audiences that we serve, then this should change.”