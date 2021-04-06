ViacomCBS to Acquire WarnerMedia’s Chilevisión for Spanish Content

ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide is about to purchase WarnerMedia’s Chilevisión and its Spanish- language content material library in addition to its manufacturing capabilities.

The highest Chilean community will complement VCNI’s present world manufacturing, distribution and promoting options throughout greater than 180 nations and can additional develop the community’s presence in Latin America (significantly in South America).

ViacomCBS stated it could finance the acquisition with money available. The precise monetary phrases of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

“Latin America is among the world’s fastest-growing streaming markets, and Chilevisión can be a key driver of our accelerated streaming technique within the area,” stated Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide. “Chilevisión is a rare addition to our current enterprise in Latin America and can fortify ViacomCBS’s place as a premier Spanish language content material producer.”

Chilevisión will fall beneath the management of Juan “JC” Acosta, President of ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios and Networks Americas.

By means of the acquisition, ViacomCBS can be ready to distribute Chilevisión’s current choices in sports activities, leisure and information to reply the growing demand for Spanish content material throughout platforms together with its premium streaming service Paramount Plus and its prime FAST service Pluto TV.

ViacomCBS’s portfolio additionally contains Channel 5, free-to-air broadcaster Telefe, Community 10, Nickelodeon and Noggin (Nickelodeon’s interacting studying service for preschoolers), MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Community and ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios, amongst others. With Chilevisión, VCNI won’t solely develop its footprint within the area by way of programming but additionally via a number of on-the-ground occasions, experiences and an intensive client merchandise catalog. VCNI Americas has current places of work in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

The transaction between VCNI and WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T, is topic to customary regulatory approvals and shutting circumstances.