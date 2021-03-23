ViacomCBS to Sell $3 Billion in Stock to Fuel Streaming Content Spend

ViacomCBS is readying itself to write some larger checks for content material flowing to Paramount Plus and its different streaming properties.

The corporate, which bowed the Paramount Plus streaming service earlier this month in an expanded foray onto the streaming battlefield, introduced Monday that it plans to promote $3 billion price of inventory. ViacomCBS stated it plans to use the funds from the inventory gross sales for “investments in streaming,” amongst different common company functions.

Following the announcement, shares of ViacomCBS had been down about 4% in after-hours buying and selling, after closing common buying and selling up 3% for the day. The inventory has greater than doubled in value for the reason that starting of 2021.

Final yr ViacomCBS spent about $15 billion companywide on content material together with sports activities rights. By 2024, the media conglomerate expects to spend round $5 billion on streaming content material, a few of which is able to embrace the price of content material for each linear TV and streaming platforms.

The corporate is making a major wager on Paramount Plus — selling it with the tagline “a mountain of leisure” — which outdated the earlier CBS All Entry direct-to-consumer service. ViacomCBS tallied some 29 million subscribers for its streaming platforms worldwide as of This autumn 2020 and is concentrating on 65 million-75 million by 2024.

Within the new providing, the corporate is promoting $2 billion of Class B widespread inventory and $1 billion of its Collection A Obligatory Convertible Most popular Stock (which is able to routinely convert right into a variable variety of shares of Class B widespread inventory on April 1, 2024, until transformed earlier). ViacomCBS additionally granted the providing’s underwriters, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan, separate 30-day choices to buy up to an extra $450 million in inventory.

ViacomCBS selected to increase capital via a inventory sale moderately than difficulty debt. The corporate’s long-term debt as of the top of 2020 was $19.7 billion, which is comparatively excessive on condition that it reported adjusted working revenue of $5.1 billion and free money move of $1.9 billion for full-year 2020.