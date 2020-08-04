ViacomCBS Tries to Simplify a Complex Video-Buying World for Marketers

ViacomCBS is becoming a member of the parade of media firms attempting to simplify their more and more dizzying array of video choices to advertisers.

The corporate, created from the merger of Viacom Inc. and CBS Corp. late final 12 months, will this fall launch a new product known as ViacomCBS EyeQ, a system that permits advertisers to buy business stock from throughout the corporate’s varied digital-video choices, which embody ad-supported video hub Pluto; the numerous CBS digital holdings; and Viacom’s digital belongings.

“If you find yourself available in the market with six or seven totally different merchandise, it turns into incumbent on you as a vendor to make it simpler for your shoppers to perceive what they’re spending and the way it’s working,” says John Halley, chief working officer of promoting income at ViacomCBS, in an interview.

Madison Avenue has a surfeit of video alternatives, and the duty of inserting commercials alongside all of them may be daunting. Within the case of ViacomCBS, it might have been much more so, as the corporate, merged lower than a 12 months has had to transfer rapidly to meld its portfolio. Executives have labored to create a unified shopping for system since shortly after the final CES, says David Lawenda, ViacomCBS’ government vice chairman of digital gross sales and technique at ViacomCBS, in an interview.

The brand new system might assist the corporate in its quest to show the mixture of CBS and Viacom is healthier than every entity remaining aside. Viacom has lengthy burnished superior promoting merchandise that assist shoppers use knowledge to place their commercials extra exactly, whereas CBS sports activities a few of TV’s hottest items of content material. Advertisers and media patrons have been keen to see how the mixed firm stitches such choices collectively.

“Our scale in premium digital video is actually as massive as anything within the market, plus there’s the truth that we’ve coated each conceivable ardour level: information, sports activities, tech, gaming, music, children and each demo,” says Lawenda. ViacomCBS has been making the brand new system a speaking level in its present discussions with advertisers as a part of the TV trade’s annual “upfront” gross sales course of, when TV networks haggle over the subsequent season’s advert costs with Madison Avenue.

However opponents have additionally made strides in these areas. NBCUniversal’s “One Platform” permits advertisers to purchase digital and linear stock collectively, whereas Walt Disney has in current weeks taken steps to pair its Hulu video-streaming hub with its varied cable and broadcast networks.

The brand new EyeQ system will assist a number of various kinds of transactions, together with programmatic, and lets advertisers make use of a number of alternative ways of aligning commercials with content material. Marketers should purchase in accordance to particular content material segments, corresponding to information, sports activities or children; client demographics; client habits; and artistic executions, which could embody reside experiences, or work with influencers.

Marketers can use the digital-ad administration know-how to restrict what number of instances a business would possibly seem in entrance of the identical client, the executives stated, a rising grievance amongst advertisers who use streaming video -and the individuals who see their advertisements.

“With this transformative platform, we’re creating a smarter and efficient approach to ship seamless entry to our main content material portfolio and unparalleled attain in a unified shopping for setting – which is precisely what the digital advert market has been asking for and sorely lacking,” says Jo Ann Ross, president and chief promoting income officer, ViacomCBS Home Promoting Gross sales.