ViacomCBS Ups Streaming Leadership With Craig, Heckman and Nobili

ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide (VCNI) has shored up its streaming management forward of the 2021 launch of its premium SVOD service Paramount Plus with the appointment of three senior vice presidents.

Becoming a member of COO and president of streaming Kelly Day’s worldwide streaming division management workforce are Doug Craig as senior vice chairman, content material technique & acquisitions; Angela Heckman as senior vice chairman, income & operations; and Marco Nobili as senior vice chairman, advertising.

Craig will lead worldwide content material technique, acquisitions, programming and operations for VCNI’s portfolio of worldwide streaming companies, together with Paramount Plus, Pluto TV and Noggin throughout all worldwide markets. He joins the corporate from NBCUniversal, the place he oversaw content material technique and programming for Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes and Movieclips. Craig started his profession in analysis at Nielsen, and later started his programming profession at Discovery, the place he was finally promoted to senior vice chairman for programming and operations for the digital/cell workforce.

In the meantime, Heckman will drive enterprise operations and general income progress for VCNI’s streaming portfolio with oversight of recent and present companions together with native multichannel video programming distributors, linked gadgets and platforms. She is going to leverage native relationships, lead VCNI’s general streaming operations and will accomplice with the ViacomCBS digital workforce to make sure enterprise aims are met. Heckman was beforehand senior vice chairman of digital partnerships for ViacomCBS’s home digital enterprise, and is credited with main the event of their home streaming partnerships, together with these with Apple, Google, Amazon and Roku.

Nobili will oversee VCNI’s worldwide model technique, progress technique, advertising execution and knowledge and analytics for the streaming companies, with the aims of constructing VCNI’s manufacturers in native markets, reaching subscriber acquisition targets and driving direct to client income. Nobili joined VCNI earlier this yr as head of rising enterprise in Latin America, after stints at Netflix, Amazon and Microsoft.

“As we put together for the worldwide launch of Paramount Plus and proceed to develop Pluto TV and Noggin internationally, VCNI is positioned to turn into as highly effective a participant in streaming as we’re in tv,” Day stated. “With this stellar management workforce, an unparalleled international content material engine, a confirmed know-how platform and a global infrastructure and partnerships that span 180 markets, the ViacomCBS worldwide streaming workforce will ship an distinctive client leisure expertise and considerably disrupt the streaming trade.”

Starting within the first quarter of 2021, VCNI will relaunch Paramount Plus in Latin America and the Nordics, and rebrand and relaunch 10 All Entry in Australia as a brand new supersized premium model of Paramount Plus.

(Pictured: Doug Craig, Angela Heckman, Marco Nobili)