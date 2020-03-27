ViacomCBS Withdraws 2020 Financial Guidance, Plans Cost-Saving Moves

ViacomCBS on Friday turned the newest media big to warn traders in regards to the grave risk to its enterprise operations posed by the fallout from the worldwide response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The newly merged firm mentioned it has undertaken proactive “cost-saving initiatives” to offset the sudden lack of income from promoting and different sources because the U.S. and different key markets applied aggressive social distancing mandates. Disney, Comcast and Sony Corp. have issued related statements addressing the fabric influence to operations attributable to the worldwide turmoil over the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus.

“The magnitude of the impacts will rely on the length and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the influence of federal, state, native and overseas governmental actions and client habits in response to the pandemic and such governmental actions,” ViacomCBS mentioned in an announcement. “As a result of evolving and unsure nature of this case, we’re not in a position to estimate the complete extent of the adverse influence on ViacomCBS’ working outcomes, money flows and monetary place – together with promoting and filmed leisure revenues – significantly over the close to to medium time period.”

ViacomCBS had beforehand forecast it might generate adjusted free money move of $1.eight billion-$2 billion in 2020 and mid single-digit progress in income. Adjusted working earnings was pegged at $5.eight billion-$6.1 billion.

On the similar time, ViacomCBS affirmed its earlier steerage to traders that the corporate would obtain $750 million in synergy saving within the three years following the closing of the deal, which was clinched in early December. The corporate additionally mentioned it was on observe to have 16 million subscribers for CBS All Entry and the standalone Showtime app, in addition to 30 million energetic month-to-month customers on its Pluto TV ad-supported streaming platform.

On Friday, the corporate additionally addressed its debt and liquidity state of affairs, citing a $3.5 billion revolving credit score facility that has not been tapped. It has about $632 million in money on the books and $932 million in short-term indebtedness, with debt funds of $300 million coming due in February 2021 and $500 million in March 2021.

ViacomCBS’ warning to traders comes a day after its mother or father firm, Nationwide Amusements Inc., introduced an amended credit score settlement that allowed NAI to cope with its debt obligations with out having to promote any of its ViacomCBS inventory holdings. Such a transfer would have been a blow to ViacomCBS at a time when its inventory has already been hammered by Wall Road’s doubts in regards to the firm’s technique and the historic rout of the broader market through the previous two weeks.

ViacomCBS shares had been hit in buying and selling Friday by the warning in addition to the discharge of a tricky report on the corporate’s fortunes from analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson, who minimize his goal worth for shares by $14 to $21.