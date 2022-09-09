Vial or hit: the reasons behind the delicate bruised hand of Queen Elizabeth II

The image that alarmed the English people before the death of the monarch

Just 48 hours ago, the Queen isabel II was in charge of receiving the brand new British premier, Liz Truss. However the hematoma that was shown on the back of the right hand that the official shook aroused the alarms. Even more so when she had learned that the health of the deceased monarch had deteriorated as a result of the COVID-19, which he suffered in February of this year. What may be the reasons for your bruised hand.

As if it were a premonitory fact, the last public appearance of Queen Elizabeth II that generated alarm was with whom she announced, this Thursday, that she had died. Although the bruises on the hand of Queen Elizabeth II were shown on more than one occasion, the image of the now deceased monarch generated a large number of conjectures.

“These are skin changes What does it have to do with him? aging phenomenonwhere the small capillaries are fragmented at subdermal levelsand when fragmented bleed a little. When bleeding, they need a system of macrophage cells, which metabolize the blood that comes out, as well as eat it and after about a month, the colors are exactly normal, ”he stressed in dialogue with Infobae Dr. Luis Cámeraclinician and gerontologist (MN 51995).

The moment in which Queen Elizabeth II received the new British Prime Minister was the last official appearance of the monarch / Jane Barlow / Pool via REUTERS

Meanwhile, the doctor José Manuel Viudesclinical pulmonologist and gerontologist (MN 92965), pointed out to this portal that “it seems fragile capillary it is called, that after 70 years and above 80, above all, skin veins break more easily and produce bruises in older adults; especially if they take aspirin that the majority of older adults with cardiovascular problems are taking aspirin or may be anticoagulated for cardiovascular problems.

The truth is that it is not the first time that Queen Elizabeth II appeared with bruises on her hands, already in 2019 a strong commotion was generated when images of a meeting she had with the abdullah kings y Rania from Jordanin the Buckingham Palace. In these kinds of meetings, as was the case when he shook hands with Truss, it is not customary to wear gloves. Although unlike this year, the bruised hand was the left. At that time, according to local media, there was no official response to this situation.

“Even we don’t have much information Over the Queen’s latest health data. As far as it was known, he had COVID and prolonged COVID, in addition to some spinal pain, probably what we call lumbosacral osteoarthritis of the elderly, ”said Viudes. However, as the expert clarifies, the details of the state of health of the monarch were not disclosed so far.

In 2019, the bruise on his left hand during a meeting he had with King Abdullah and King Rania of Jordan generated a strong commotion /

“Called age spots, can be caused by a fallbut it seems that the other hand is also pigmented. On the other hand, no fall was reported, but it could be a state secret,” explained Cámera, adding that “the pigment shows through well because of his skin color, in addition the skin in certain regions thins with age”.

While Viudes added: “A fall would not appear because it is on the back of the hand, older adults fall with an open hand. What it can be is that They put a serum on him and since he doesn’t have strong veins, because older adults have fragile veins, they put it on his hands, or capillary fragility due to a previous hematology disease. But honestly, I don’t have any other information. In principle, one should say that it is a sign of capillary fragility in the elderly and old age, who make bruises due to small traumas”.

The last official presence of Queen Elizabeth II and a detail of the bruised hand / Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

“As you age, the skin in certain areas very close to the bone, such as the palm of the hand and especially the back of the hand, tends to atrophy and thin.; also the capillaries that are under the skin or on the skin. Therefore, they fragment at the slightest blow, minor injury or a little force, and this is where this whole phenomenon of hemoglobin metabolism occurs, which is the protein that, mixed with oxygen, gives that intense red color,” said Cámera.

In that tone, he highlighted that “the damage that occurs in the cells that have to ‘eat’ that hemoglobin metabolize it begins to fail and they remain in an intermediate path, leaving that color. I get the feeling that the spots, because it seems that he has them on both hands, are from a while ago, which was done with the phenomenon of aging. In addition, they can also appear in other parts of the body, for example, on the forehead and face”, while pointing out that there are a large number of “creams and dermatological treatments that can ‘erase’ these macules a little, since when someone has them they denounce a little the age ”.

And if you want to explain it as a kind of path of colors, the metabolizing these bruises “It starts with a red color, goes through a blue, a green, a yellow and finally the color of the skin is recovered”. “Those injuries seem to be a good amount of time old and have been going on for probably months or eventually years, if it’s one-sided. I get the feeling that the left hand is also changing color. Of course, in the photo it is not easy to see and I would tell you that it is more blue, but it’s a pretty concrete possibility that it’s something of a phenomenon probably agingCamera concluded.

